Liberty Point, the city's largest restaurant, offers new menu as it opens for second season today

The weather is heating up and the city's outdoor dining and drinking spots are welcoming back those seeking to spend time in the fresh air.

Liberty Point, Philadelphia's largest restaurant, opens Thursday afternoon for its second season at the Penn's Landing waterfront, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., with a revamped food and drink menu and plenty of entertainment on tap.

FCM Hospitality opened Liberty Point last year, and it boasts having served tens of thousands of customers during its inaugural season.

This time around, the restaurant will offer a new lunch and dinner menu from executive chef Miguel Hernandez, featuring local produce, Mexican-Philadelphian style cuisine and seafood. The highlights include the lobster quesadilla, vegan poblano and potato tacos, a chorizo chopped cheese and crab-dip empanadas.

Provided Image/Aversa PR Liberty Point opens April 13 for its second season on the Philadelphia waterfront with a revamped menu.

The beverage menu at Liberty Point's five bars will be stocked with summer cocktails, frozen drinks, seltzer, cider, beer and wine.



There have been upgrades to the property with the addition of more plants and flowers, jewel-toned sails over the decks to provide more shade and a second-floor lift for accessibility.

A weekly entertainment lineup is in the works, with live music at Liberty Point's outdoor amphitheater on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and DJs throughout the week. DJ XTina is up first on Thursday and the first live band to perform will be The Heartbeats on Friday, May 5



"For year two, there is something going on every week from concerts, fairs, food, drink, events, private parties and so much more," Liberty Point's owner Avram Hornik said in a press release.

On Thursday, April 13, doors open at 4 p.m. Liberty Point will be open daily from noon until 2 a.m., starting Friday, April 14.

Reservations are encouraged during dining hours but walk-up seating is available, space permitting. Walk-up bar service also is available.

