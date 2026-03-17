Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are coming to Camden this fall

Lil Wayne is bringing his 20th anniversary tour to the Philadelphia area this fall, with a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Friday, Sept. 11.

The show is part of a run marking more than two decades of Lil Wayne’s “Carter” albums, which include some of the biggest releases of his career. 2 Chainz will join the Camden date as a special guest.

The tour follows a successful 2025 run and centers on the “Carter” albums, a series that helped shape Lil Wayne’s rise and includes some of his biggest hits.

Tickets will be available through multiple presales starting Wednesday, March 18. General ticket sales begin Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The Camden stop is one of several Northeast dates on the tour, including shows in Wantagh, New York, and University Park and Reading, Pennsylvania.

Lil Wayne's 20th Anniversary Tour

Friday, Sept. 11

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

1 Harbour Blvd.

Camden, NJ 08103

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