More Events:

March 17, 2026

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are coming to Camden this fall

The rappers will take the stage at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Sept. 11 as part of Lil Wayne’s extended 20th anniversary tour

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne 20th Anniversary Tour Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Lil Wayne will bring his 20th anniversary tour to Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Sept. 11, with 2 Chainz joining as a special guest.

Lil Wayne is bringing his 20th anniversary tour to the Philadelphia area this fall, with a stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Friday, Sept. 11.

The show is part of a run marking more than two decades of Lil Wayne’s “Carter” albums, which include some of the biggest releases of his career. 2 Chainz will join the Camden date as a special guest.

The tour follows a successful 2025 run and centers on the “Carter” albums, a series that helped shape Lil Wayne’s rise and includes some of his biggest hits.

Tickets will be available through multiple presales starting Wednesday, March 18. General ticket sales begin Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The Camden stop is one of several Northeast dates on the tour, including shows in Wantagh, New York, and University Park and Reading, Pennsylvania.

Lil Wayne's 20th Anniversary Tour

Friday, Sept. 11
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
1 Harbour Blvd.
Camden, NJ 08103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Lil Wayne Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Tourism Ireland - Jeanie

Philadelphia’s deep Irish roots make Ireland a meaningful trip for America’s 250th

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

How to get a Philly pothole repaired in less than a week

Broad Street Pothole

Performances

Jimmy Buffett’s band will ‘keep the party going’ in Atlantic City this summer

Coral Reefer Band

Illness

Doctors warn of a deadly complication from measles outbreaks

Measles Vaccine SSPE

Nature

For America's 250th birthday, Philly has 250 new cherry blossom trees

Cherry blossom trees

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved