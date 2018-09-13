More News:

September 13, 2018

Lincoln Square adds Chipotle, Insomnia Cookies as final tenants

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Lincoln Square
Carroll - Lincoln Square Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Apartment units facing the communial roof and Philadelphia skyline at Lincoln Square.

Nearly two years after breaking ground at Broad Street and Washington Avenue, South Philadelphia's Lincoln Square project is officially open for business. Two new tenants, Chipotle and Insomnia Cookies, round out the project's impressive commercial lineup.

The $100 million, nine-story complex features more than 300 rental units and brings several exciting new additions to the neighborhood.

Target and PetSmart were among the first confirmed tenants, followed by Starbucks and Sprout's Organic Market, which opens next week inside the site's historic rail shed.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, project developers revealed that the Mexican fast-casual chain and popular cookie bakery would fill out the remaining spaces at the facility.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney remarked on the history of the site and the rehabilitation of the rail shed, which the developers say briefly served as a stop on the funeral tour that followed Abraham Lincoln's assassination in 1865. 

“I want to thank the developers for maintaining the architectural integrity of the train shed," said Kenney. "Obviously, this is a place where President Lincoln’s body came through after the assassination, but it’s also important because so many tens of thousands of Union soldiers left Philadelphia for parts around the country to fight the Civil War, including my great, great grandfather who fought at Gettysburg, left from this location.”

For residents, Lincoln Square offers more than 50,000 square feet of amenity space, including a sprawling green roof with a lounge, fire pits, grills, a dog run and a track for runners.

Chipotle fans in South Philadelphia will happy to have their first restaurant outside of Center City. It is also homegrown Insomnia Cookies' first storefront in South Philly.

There was no immediate word on when the latest Lincoln Square tenants will officially open their doors to the public.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Lincoln Square South Philadelphia Broad Street Chipotle Target Insomnia Cookies Washington Avenue Apartments

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

In opioid sweep, Norristown doctor accused of trading pills for nude photos of female patients
Cipriano Main

Eagles

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Five matchups to watch
091218DeSeanJacksonMikeEvans

Music

The end of an era: Electric Factory bought by AEG, starts rebrand
Stock_Carroll - Electric Factory Concert Venue

Food & Drink

SausageFest returns to South Philly for fourth year
Sausage Fest preview

Senior Health

Trying to protect seniors, the most vulnerable, from formidable foe Florence
09132018_hurricane_florence_nasa.jpg

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2
091118JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.