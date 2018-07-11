New car dealership, 14-story tower planned for Northern Liberties

An empty lot in Northern Liberties — something you don't see too often anymore — is now on its way to redevelopment as a mixed-use car dealership and residential tower.

The former warehouse site at 626 N. Delaware Ave., just south of SugarHouse Casino, will become the site of a 14-story tower with 96 units, including market-rate and affordable rentals.

Designed by local firm Coscia Moos Architecture, the tower will be LEED Gold certified and will contain parking in the basement and above the first-floor car dealership.

The project went through the Civic Design Review process on Tuesday and received approval, said a spokeswoman for Coscia Moos Architecture. Only a few zoning variances remain to be worked out with the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

A developer for the project has not yet been identified, the spokeswoman said. The owner of the lot is orchestrating the car dealership portion of the tower and will partner with a developer later in the process. Renderings of the project suggest the lot is owned by DeSimone Auto Group, which sells new and used cars at locations on North Second Street and in Northeast Philadelphia.

Source/Coscia Moos Architecture Rendering of residential tower and car dealership being planned at 626 N. Delaware Ave.

Source/Coscia Moos Architecture Source/Coscia Moos Architecture Rendering of residential tower planned at 626 N. Delaware Ave.



Residents at the tower will eventually have access to a roof deck amenity space that includes indoor and outdoor common areas and a picturesque view of the Delaware River.

There's no timetable for the project at this point, but it will add multifamily housing with some low- to moderate income units in an area that has generally trended toward pricier rentals.