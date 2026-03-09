Hayrides to Bunnyland return to Linvilla Orchards for Easter season

Families can celebrate the arrival of spring at Linvilla Orchards when the farm’s annual Hayrides to Bunnyland return later this month.

Visitors board a tractor-pulled wagon for a ride through the orchard to the Easter Bunny’s house, where children can meet the bunny, hear a story and receive a sweet treat.

The event runs Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, as well as March 28 through April 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Bunnyland will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 5.

After the hayride, visitors can explore the rest of the farm. The Garden Center will feature Easter plants, flowers and seasonal decorations, while the Farm Market offers fresh baked goods and homemade chocolates. The market is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $13 for guests ages 5 and older and $10 for children ages 1 to 4. Buying tickets online in advance is encouraged.

March 21 & 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 28 - April 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Linvilla Orchards

137 W. Knowlton Rd.

Media, PA 19063

