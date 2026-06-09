More Events:

June 09, 2026

Little Big Town, the band behind 'Pontoon' and 'Girl Crush,' will perform at The Met this fall

The Grammy-winning country group's newly announced 'For The Art Of It Tour' stops in Philly on Oct. 17.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Country Music
Little Big Town - 2026 - Photo Credit_Becky Fluke.png Photo Credit/Becky Fluke

Little Big Town will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Oct. 17 as part of the band's "For The Art Of It Tour." The concert comes ahead of the release of its 12th studio album, "It's A Dying Art."

Little Big Town is bringing its latest tour to Philadelphia this fall.

The Grammy-winning country group will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 17. The show is part of the band's newly announced "For The Art Of It Tour," which includes stops across the United States and Canada.

Made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, Little Big Town has spent more than 25 years building a catalog of country hits. The group is known for songs including "Pontoon," "Boondocks," "Day Drinking," "Better Man" and "Girl Crush."

The tour comes ahead of the release of their 12th studio album, It's A Dying Art, due out on Aug. 28. The album includes the recently released tracks "Hey There Sunshine" and "Over and Over."

Artist presales begin on June 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m.

Little Big Town's "For The Art Of It Tour"

Saturday, Oct. 17
The Met 
858 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Country Music Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Limited - A kayak tour on the Gunpowder River.

Summer starts in Harford County with waterfront dining, festivals and outdoor adventures

Just In

Must Read

Business

URBN expansion to add 1,050 jobs in Philly and Bucks County

Urban Outfitters Expansion

Sponsored

Celebrate America250 in Cape May County

Cape May Things to Do 250

Mental Health

Summer may ease pressures on youth, but it's a good time to address mental health concerns

Summer Mental Health

America250

Instead of going to Stateside Live!, go to one of these sports bars

Buffalo Billiards 2

Festivals

Philly Fairy Festival returns June 27 with fairy houses, costumes and a magical trail

FairyHousesMaeAxelrod (5).jpg

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Another candidate to replace Daryl Morey, Jared McCain keeps surging and more

Olshey 5.16.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved