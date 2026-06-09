Little Big Town, the band behind 'Pontoon' and 'Girl Crush,' will perform at The Met this fall

Little Big Town is bringing its latest tour to Philadelphia this fall.

The Grammy-winning country group will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 17. The show is part of the band's newly announced "For The Art Of It Tour," which includes stops across the United States and Canada.

Made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook, Little Big Town has spent more than 25 years building a catalog of country hits. The group is known for songs including "Pontoon," "Boondocks," "Day Drinking," "Better Man" and "Girl Crush."

The tour comes ahead of the release of their 12th studio album, It's A Dying Art, due out on Aug. 28. The album includes the recently released tracks "Hey There Sunshine" and "Over and Over."

Artist presales begin on June 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

The Met

858 N Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

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