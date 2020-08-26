Eagles training camp live updates, Day 9

We're reaching the stretch run, as the Eagles will close their practices after this coming weekend as they make roster cuts and start scheming for their 2020 season opener against Washington.

Which means the limited stream of information coming from training camp will dry out soon, making it important to stay plugged in for the next few days, as roster battles heat up and we get a better sense of what the team may look like this coming season.

As our Jimmy Kempski pointed out Wednesday morning, the team could be a lot younger than in years past, thanks in part to the extra draft picks they had this April, and to the expected salary cap issues the team could have in 2021. While many rookies will be in backup and special-teams roles (at least to start), it is worth noting that first-round pick, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, has a top-10 chance of winning offensive rookie of the year, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds (+2340).

Sportsbooks are a bit less bullish that a rookie defensive player can win hardware, with Davion Taylor leading the way for Eagles rookies at +5400, and K'Von Wallace a bit behind that at +7425.

Follow the Eagles rookies and every other Philly player today as they practice in front of media members right here, with our open thread and live stream below:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



