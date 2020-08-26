More Sports:

August 26, 2020

Eagles training camp live updates, Day 9

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Reagor_081820_AP Pool Photo/Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Eagles rookie Jalen Reagor during training camp practice at the NovaCare Complex.

We're reaching the stretch run, as the Eagles will close their practices after this coming weekend as they make roster cuts and start scheming for their 2020 season opener against Washington.

Which means the limited stream of information coming from training camp will dry out soon, making it important to stay plugged in for the next few days, as roster battles heat up and we get a better sense of what the team may look like this coming season.

As our Jimmy Kempski pointed out Wednesday morning, the team could be a lot younger than in years past, thanks in part to the extra draft picks they had this April, and to the expected salary cap issues the team could have in 2021. While many rookies will be in backup and special-teams roles (at least to start), it is worth noting that first-round pick, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, has a top-10 chance of winning offensive rookie of the year, according to TheLines.com's consensus odds (+2340).

Sportsbooks are a bit less bullish that a rookie defensive player can win hardware, with Davion Taylor leading the way for Eagles rookies at +5400, and K'Von Wallace a bit behind that at +7425.

Follow the Eagles rookies and every other Philly player today as they practice in front of media members right here, with our open thread and live stream below:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds PA Jalen Reagor

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could J.T. Realmuto be on the move? Is Starling Marte an option for Phillies?
Realmuto-Marte_082620_usat

Courts

Federal judge rules Philly can shut down homeless encampments
Judge Homeless Encampments

Adult Health

Yoga may help lessen symptoms of atrial fibrillation, like lowering high blood pressure, study says
Yoga atrial fibrillation

Eagles

Eagles could have a dozen or more rookies on their final 2020 roster
082620JalenReagor_Limited

Streaming

Documentary on dangerous New Jersey amusement park premiering on HBO Max
Action Park documentary

Fitness

SoulCycle is bringing the studio outside in Ardmore
SoulCycle outdoor classes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved