Live NBA trade rumors: Are Kings really out on Ben Simmons? Is Tyrese Maxey untouchable?

You've no doubt heard that the Sacramento Kings, once a highly rumored suitor for Sixers disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons, were out on him due to Daryl Morey's extremely high asking price.

But the report last week from Adrian Wojnarowski, that our own Kyle Neubeck broke down in detail, may not be telling the whole story. As Joel Embiid continues to star, and the Sixers continue to succeed (Wednesday night's loss to the Wizards notwithstanding), there will be a lot of urgency on the Sixers to go all in this season.

The trade deadline is just a week away, and if the price were a little more reasonable, according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, Sacramento could throw their hat back into the ring. While Wojnarowski's sourcing is impeccable, and the intel likely accurate, are the Kings really out of the running for Simmons? Other executives around the league aren't so sure. "The Kings needed to walk away because the 76ers were unreasonable in their demands," an Eastern Conference executive said. "If Philly backs off some, perhaps Sacramento could still make a run at [Simmons]." But will the Sixers relent? Many around the league think they won't. The chance at landing a player such as James Harden, Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown or Damian Lillard after the season may bump the Simmons debacle to the summer. If the Kings would take in Tobias Harris' contract and include De'Aaron Fox, that might change the equation for Philadelphia. Sacramento won't, but some aren't sure the Sixers even want Fox given his contract. Tyrese Maxey has been tremendous for the 76ers at a much lower price. [Bleacher Report]

Yes, Morey has made it pretty clear he is not going to settle for a player or package that doesn't help the Sixers substantially improve their title odds. But he's also a GM, and GM's choose their words wisely for a reason.

Really, nothing is off the table until it's off the table. Unless, of course, you ask Tyrese Maxey's former coach at Kentucky, John Calipari. The college coaching legend had a conversation on WIP with Angelo Cataldi and Billy King where he said, outright, Doc Rivers is making Maxey untouchable in a deadline deal.

"I love Doc, Doc's my man," Calipari told Angelo Cataldi, Billy King, and the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday. "I was worried to trade Ben, they were going to have to move Tyrese. I said, the way they could move him is, 'I'll take Ben, but I gotta have Tyrese.' And I said to Doc, please tell me that's not happening. He said, 'Never happen.' He said, 'Look at my eyes, that will never happen.' So I probably shouldn't say that publicly." [WIP]

It's also worth noting that Doc Rivers, while a key figure in personnel decisions, is not Daryl Morey.

Still, Maxey has been emerged as a legit second option to Embiid all season, particularly starring in a 33-point performance a few days ago without the big man. He's a fan favorite, and apparently a favorite of the coaching staff as well.

Will the Kings get back is the mix? Is Tyrese Maxey on the Sixers' untouchable list? We won't know for sure until the week is up, but you can be sure the rumor mill will only heat up with the NBA's trade deadline just around the corner.

Follow along right here all day for the latest with our live rumor tracker:

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports