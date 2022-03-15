More Sports:

March 15, 2022

LIVE NFL free agent tracker: Eagles could target a wideout on Day 2

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Allen-Robinson-Eagles-Bears_110119_usat Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox in the second half January's NFC Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field.

The Eagles did an Eagles thing on Monday, the first day (technically) of NFL free agency in targeting and signing a pass-rusher, inking Haason Reddick to a deal to bolster the front seven.

It is expected by many that the team will add a few more guys over the next few days, including potentially a veteran pass-catcher — something their roster is currently very short on. After spending $30 million guaranteed on Reddick, they have a little but not a lot of wiggle room left under the cap.

A few of their rumored targets, like Christian Kirk (to the Jaguars) and D.J. Chark (to the Lions) are off the board.

Here's a look at many (but not all) of the top wide receivers still available in free agency as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning:

Wideout2021 stats
Allen Robinson (28)38-410-1
Jarvis Landry (29)52-570-2 
Will Fuller (27)4-26-0
Jamison Crowder (28)51-447-2
TY Hilton (32)23-331-3
JuJu Smith-Schuster (25)15-129-0
Keelan Cole (28)28-449-1
Sammy Watkins (28)27-394-1
Zach Pascal (27)38-384-3
Odell Beckham Jr. (29)44-537-5
A.J. Green (33)54-848-3


What jumps up immediately about the crop of receivers at the top of the pack right now is that many are household names. Many have had monster fantasy football seasons over the past few years. But they all appear to be coming off a down campaign or off an injury. Which means theoretically the Eagles could probably afford any of the above (save for Robinson, who is reportedly seeking something in the $15 million AAV range). Many could also be get-able on one-year prove it type contracts.

There are a ton of options left and the Eagles are expected — at least by our own Jimmy Kempski — to be going after someone in the middle of the pack, like former Colt Zach Pascal with whom Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is familiar.

Will they add someone on that list, or a player at another position of note today? Only one way to find out. 

Follow along right here, all day long with our live stream and open thread:

