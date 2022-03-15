A peek around at what the rest of the NFC East did on Day 1 of NFL free agency

On Day 1 of free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles added Haason Reddick. On Day 2, look for them to enter the wide receiver market. While we wait for the action to start heating back up around the NFL this morning, let's take a spin around the rest of the NFC East and take a quick peek at what the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders did on Day 1.

Before free agency began, the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns for the low cost of a fifth-round pick, plus a pick swap in the sixth round. We'll get to more on that when we grade the Cowboys' free agency period in full, but here were their Day 1 moves:

• They re-signed WR Michael Gallup: It's a five-year deal worth $57 million. Compared to some of the other insane contracts being thrown around on Day 1 of free agency, Gallup's deal was a bargain, and the Cowboys were able to lock him down for five years.



Gallup missed a big chunk of the 2021 season with a calf injury, and he tore an ACL Week 17. In the previous two seasons, however, he produced, with a 59-843-5 line in 2020 and 66-1107-6 in 2019.

• They lost WR Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins: Wilson was a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018 who got opportunities to produce in 2021 because of injuries. On the season, he caught 45 passes for 602 yards and 6 TDs. He caught 73.8 percent of the passes that came his way and averaged a hair under 10 yards per target. Wilson is an ascending player and a tough loss for the Cowboys, who likely felt they couldn't afford the three-year, $22 million deal he signed with Miami.

• They re-did DE DeMarcus Lawrence's contract: Lawrence lowered his pay a bit, but the Cowboys fully guaranteed his contract. On the surface, it looks like a very risky long-term move for short-term benefits. Think Alshon Jeffery. We'll get into that a little more when we grade the Cowboys' free agency in full.



• They re-signed LS Jake McQuaide: He throws the ball between his legs to the holder on field goals and to the punter on punts.



New GM Joe Schoen is being tasked this offseason with beginning the cleanup of the nightmare Dave Gettleman era. He started it by addressing the offensive line.

• They agreed to terms with former Colts OG Mark Glowinski: It's a three-year deal worth $18.3 million. The Giants were arguably the worst team in the NFL by the time the season ended last season, and while I understand the desire to fix the offensive line, I'd be looking for players who can grow with the team as it begins its journey back from rock bottom. I would not be signing 30-year old average starters like Glowinski (he turns 30 in May) who may or may not even be a great short-term fix, much less a long-term solution.



• They agreed to terms with former Bills iOL Jon Feliciano: The money details aren't known yet, but it's reportedly a one-year deal. It is believed that Feliciano will play center for the Giants in 2022. Like Glowinski, Feliciano is on the older side, at 30. Assuming the financials are reasonable, I can at least see some merit in adding a center familiar with Brian Daboll's offense as a one-year Band-Aid.



• They lost TE/WR Evan Engram to the Jaguars: Engram frustrated Giants fan with his frequent dropped passes, but he did show some talent at times a long the way during his five years in NJ. It's a one-year deal reportedly worth $9 million.



• They lost DT Austin Johnson: Johnson was one of the Giants' competent starters in 2021, racking up 72 tackles and 3.5 sacks from his DT spot.



• They lost CB Keion Crossen: Mostly a special teamer.



• They re-signed WR C.J. Board: Backup receiver (4 catches in 2021) with some returner versatility.



• They signed WR Robert Foster: Played for the Bills in 2018 and 2019, has bounced around the league since. 32 career receptions.



After the insane trade for Carson Wentz, it will be interesting to see the rest of Washington's offseason. On Day 1, they lost two players, but made no notable additions.

• They lost RG Brandon Scherff to the Jaguars: It's reportedly a three-year deal worth $49.5 million. Scherff has been Washington's best offensive lineman for years, earning five Pro Bowl appearances in the last six years, and one first-team All-Pro nod in 2020. Scherff got franchise tagged by Washington in each of the last two season, and his departure this offseason felt inevitable. That is now a huge hole to fill.



• They lost DT Tim Settle to the Bills: On a loaded defensive line, Settle had 5 sacks in 2020, didn't do much in 2021.



• They re-signed S Troy Apke: Backup, and special teamer.



• They re-signed C Tyler Larson: Backup center.



