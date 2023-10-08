Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to get to 5-0 against the Los Angeles Rams, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. EST.

The Birds suffered some injuries in their Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders, most notably to starting RG Cam Jurgens, who was placed on injured reserve with a sprained foot. The Rams are a relatively healthy football team at the moment, and they'll also benefit from the return of star WR Cooper Kupp. Here's the Eagles-Rams injury report, with analysis.



As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will have to have an answer for Aaron Donald when they're on offense, as well as for Kupp and rookie WR Puka Nacua when they're on defense. The Eagles could should have some matchup advantages of their own in this game, notably their receivers against the Rams' corners, their run game vs. the Rams' run defense, and their pass rush vs. the Rams' shaky offensive line.



The Eagles are either 4- or 4.5-point favorites, depending on where you look. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 5 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below, while our Nick Tricome keeps the thread updated as the game progresses.

LIVE UPDATES

6:43 p.m.: After the Rams are forced to punt, the Eagles' offense kills more time and gets back down to the Rams' 8, thought settles for a field goal again to go up by nine, 23-14. L.A. needs a score with 4:06 left. A stop can put this one out of reach.

6:22 p.m.: After a back-and-forth marked by turnovers, third-down stops, and near misses, the Eagles press into the red zone, but facing a crucial third down, Hurts rolls right and tries to force it to DeVonta Smith in the end zone, completely missing a wide open Quez Watkins standing all alone inside.

Elliott hits the field goal to give the Eagles the 20-14 lead, and now it's on the defense to come up with a big stop with 12:29 left in the fourth.

5:22 p.m.: Right on cue. QB sneak. Touchdown. Eagles take the lead back heading into halftime. Elliott makes the kick. 17-14, Birds.

Check out Shamus Clancy's first-half observations HERE.

5:21 p.m.: Hurts looks for Brown in the end zone and Brown gets taken down by Kendrick before the ball gets to him. Pass interference. Eagles get the ball at the 1 with 2 seconds left. Guess what?

5:19 p.m.: A.J. Brown beats L.A. cornerback Derion Kendrick on the matchup, making a huge one-handed catch that he runs 36 yards downfield with only seconds left in the half – plus 15 more for a horse collar from Kendrick on the tackle from behind. Eagles down at the 9 with 7 seconds left.

5:12 p.m.: The Rams' top-two receivers are causing the Eagles headaches so far. Inside the two-minute warning, an excellent route from Kupp and the throw from Stafford to match moves L.A. 39 yards downfield into Eagles territory. Then, facing a 3rd and 10 with 32 seconds left, Stafford hits Puka Nacua down the right sideline, who beat James Bradberry one-on-one, for the 22-yard touchdown catch.

Rams take the lead 14-10 late in the half with the ball coming back to them in the second.



4:59 p.m.: Behind some smart and elusive runs from Hurts, the Eagles work their way down into the red zone, but get stopped short. They settle for a Jake Elliott field goal to go up 10-7 with 2:15 left in the first half.

4:48 p.m.: The Eagles' defense couldn't get a third- or fourth-down stop on the Rams' opening drive, but get on on the second with the Rams pinned back in their own territory. Punter Ethan Evans booms a kick way downfield though, with Britain covey fielding it back behind the Eagles' own 10. He manages to move it back up to the 28, where the Eagles will take over.

4:40 p.m.: The offense stalls out after the Hurts run that kept the drive alive, however. A.J. Brown couldn't come down with a deep pass to the sideline on the very next play, then two more incompletions followed. Eagles are forced to punt on 4th and 10 from the 50. Rams take back over.

4:37 p.m.: Facing a 3rd and 9 from the Philadelphia 41, Hurts drops back and with pressure incoming, makes something out of nothing, taking off on a run long enough for the first.

4:27 p.m.: Perhaps as expected, the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection exploits the middle of the field and a mismatch against Eli Ricks. The Rams take the ball downfield into red zone, and Stafford tops it off with a touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell in the corner of the end zone. We're tied up at 7 with 2:01 left in the first quarter.

4:13 p.m.: On a huge 3rd and goal early, Jalen Hurts finds Goedert over the middle of the end zone for the touchdown. On a 12-play, 75-yard drive, Goedert had catches on four of them, all for substantial gains and then, finally, the opening score. 7-0, Eagles.

4:09 p.m.: The Eagles get the ball to Dallas Goedert early. Back-to-back catches of 12 and then. 19 yards on the opening drive to move them upfield, and then another catch for eight more later on in Rams territory.

4:06 p.m.: We're underway in Los Angeles, with the Eagles getting the ball to start.

