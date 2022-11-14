Live updates / open thread, Week 10: Commanders 26, Eagles 21

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the lone undefeated team in the NFL, and they'll try to stay unblemished on Monday night in their second matchup of the year against the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles are a healthy team, and they should be rested coming off of their mini-bye. The Commanders, meanwhile, listed six players on their injury report, in addition to a handful of other notable players on injured reserve, including starting quarterback Carson Wentz. You can find the full Eagles-Commanders injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Commanders will start Taylor Heinicke in Wentz's absence. Heinicke has sparked the Commanders' offense with his feisty style of play, but he not possess many ideal physical traits for an NFL starter. The Eagles will look to get after Heinicke with their pass rush, though it will be hard to match their nine-sack day against the Commanders earlier this season.



The Eagles are 11-point road favorites. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

