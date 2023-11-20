Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Chiefs

The 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles will face the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of the NFL's two Super Bowl participants last season. It is a marquee game on the NFL schedule on primetime, with the opening kick scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST on Monday Night Football.

A pair of Eagles starters — RG Cam Jurgens and slot CB Bradley Roby — will be returning to the lineup this week for the Birds, but they'll have to play without TE Dallas Goedert for a bit after Goedert broke his forearm against the Cowboys Week 9. The Chiefs are very healthy, as they have a mostly clean injury report and only one notable player, LB Nick Bolton, on injured reserve. You can find the full Eagles-Chiefs injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, there are a number of matchups in this game that I believe are in the Eagles' favor.

The Eagles' speedy edge rushers should create problems for the Chiefs' big, lumbering offensive tackles. The Eagles' offensive line should be back to full strength, and I like their chances of handling the Chiefs' pass rush. The Eagles' receivers have a matchup advantage against almost any secondary they face, and the Chiefs are no different, particularly when they're in nickel.

However, the Chiefs' passing attack will be a monumental challenge for the Eagles' struggling pass defense.

The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader