Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Chiefs

November 20, 2023
The 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles will face the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of the NFL's two Super Bowl participants last season. It is a marquee game on the NFL schedule on primetime, with the opening kick scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST on Monday Night Football.
A pair of Eagles starters — RG Cam Jurgens and slot CB Bradley Roby — will be returning to the lineup this week for the Birds, but they'll have to play without TE Dallas Goedert for a bit after Goedert broke his forearm against the Cowboys Week 9. The Chiefs are very healthy, as they have a mostly clean injury report and only one notable player, LB Nick Bolton, on injured reserve. You can find the full Eagles-Chiefs injury report here.
As we noted in our five matchups to watch, there are a number of matchups in this game that I believe are in the Eagles' favor.
However, the Chiefs' passing attack will be a monumental challenge for the Eagles' struggling pass defense.
The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.
