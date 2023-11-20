More Sports:

November 20, 2023

Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Chiefs

The Super Bowl rematch is here with Eagles-Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Stay updated and come chat about the game.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
111923JalenHurts Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Super Bowl LVII.

The 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles will face the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of the NFL's two Super Bowl participants last season. It is a marquee game on the NFL schedule on primetime, with the opening kick scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST on Monday Night Football.

A pair of Eagles starters — RG Cam Jurgens and slot CB Bradley Roby — will be returning to the lineup this week for the Birds, but they'll have to play without TE Dallas Goedert for a bit after Goedert broke his forearm against the Cowboys Week 9. The Chiefs are very healthy, as they have a mostly clean injury report and only one notable player, LB Nick Bolton, on injured reserve. You can find the full Eagles-Chiefs injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, there are a number of matchups in this game that I believe are in the Eagles' favor.

  1. The Eagles' speedy edge rushers should create problems for the Chiefs' big, lumbering offensive tackles.
  2. The Eagles' offensive line should be back to full strength, and I like their chances of handling the Chiefs' pass rush.
  3. The Eagles' receivers have a matchup advantage against almost any secondary they face, and the Chiefs are no different, particularly when they're in nickel.

However, the Chiefs' passing attack will be a monumental challenge for the Eagles' struggling pass defense.

The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Jimmy Kempski
