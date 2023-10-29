More Sports:

October 29, 2023

Live updates / open thread: Eagles at Commanders

Stay updated on the Eagles-Commanders Week 8 matchup with our live thread.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Commanders-Week-8-Warmups-NFL-2023.jpg Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts during warmups ahead of the Eagles' Week 8 matchup against the Commanders on Sunday.

The last time the 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles faced the 3-4 Washington Commanders, the Birds survived a close call, winning in overtime. On Sunday in Landover, Maryland, they will try to win a little more comfortably before returning home and gearing up for the tough part of their schedule.

The Eagles will be getting S Reed Blankenship back from injury, and he will be paired with newly acquired Kevin Byard at safety. This is the healthiest the Eagles have been since Week 1, and it is probably the most banged up the Commanders have been all season. You can find the full Eagles-Commanders injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Jordan Mailata will have his hands full with 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, who is beginning to play up to his potential after three disappointing seasons to start his career. The Commanders will have to find an answer for A.J. Brown, as Brown wrecked the Commanders' secondary Week 4. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' defensive line will hope to feast on the Commanders' offensive line, as Sam Howell has been sacked a staggering 40 times so far this season.

The Eagles are 7-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks for today, and for the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 8 picks for the entire NFL slate here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Shamus Clancy's first half observations

