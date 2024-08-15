More Sports:

August 15, 2024

Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Patriots, preseason game No. 2

Come chat and follow along as the Eagles take on the Patriots in New England for their second preseason game.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles-practice-Tanner-McKee-offensive-line-080324 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Tanner McKee and the Eagles' offensive line.

UPDATE [7:27] – Avonte Maddox makes a big interception in the end zone, then Kenny Pickett and the Eagles' offense press far enough into Patriots territory to allow Jake Elliott to hit on a 42-tard field goal for the game's first points. 3-0, Eagles late into the first quarter.

EARLIER...

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in preseason game No. 2 tonight at Gillette Stadium at 7:00 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.

Some things to watch:

  1. Who doesn't play could indicate players who have won starting jobs.
  2. Will Kenny Pickett or Tanner McKee separate from the other?
  3. The Patriots' receivers.
  4. The Eagles' receivers.
  5. A bunch of bubble players on defense will be fighting for roster spots.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

