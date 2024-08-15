Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Patriots, preseason game No. 2

August 15, 2024
UPDATE [7:27] – Avonte Maddox makes a big interception in the end zone, then Kenny Pickett and the Eagles' offense press far enough into Patriots territory to allow Jake Elliott to hit on a 42-tard field goal for the game's first points. 3-0, Eagles late into the first quarter.
EARLIER...
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots in preseason game No. 2 tonight at Gillette Stadium at 7:00 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.
Some things to watch:
