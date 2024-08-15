Avonte Maddox, Will Shipley, and more Eagles who raised their stock against Patriots

The Eagles and Patriots played a football game that meant nothing in New England Thursday — but for a handful of players, it was a very important audition, as jobs are still very much up for grabs in training camp.

In the 14-13 win, the Eagles' defense saw some starters play most of the first half, while the offensive duties were taken up by the second and third teams. If you didn't want to sit through a pretty hard to watch football game, you'll be forgiven. We've got you covered.

Here's a look at some of the players who improved their stock with the season just around three weeks away from kicking off:

Avonte Maddox, DB

One of the players most impacted by the influx of talent at the cornerback spot (the Eagles drafted Quinyon Michell and Cooper DeJean, and also "added" formerly suspended corner Isaiah Rodgers) is the one-time nickel staple Maddox — who got the start alongside a lot of first teamers and opposite another converted corner, James Bradberry, at safety.

Position Starter Back up Depth Outside CB Darius Slay Kelee Ringo Eli Ricks Outside CB Isaiah Rodgers Josh Jobe



Slot Quinyon Mitchell Cooper DeJean Zech McPhearson





There are a bevy of serviceable players in the mix at CB, with DeJean just coming off an offseason injury. It's now expected that the oft-injured but talented seventh-year pro will be in the mix at safety, competing for playing time against C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship and James Bradberry.

He did what he could to change the perception that he is a backup — currently third in the safety pecking order — picking off Jacoby Brissett early Thursday and taking points away from the Patriots with an interception in the end zone.

MORE: Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Patriots preseason game Will Shipley, RB It seems pretty clear that the Eagles will be carrying three running backs on their active roster, and fourth-round pick Shipley out of Clemson appears to be the No. 3 man behind Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell. He's got talent and has shown some poise in practice — but made his biggest case to get actual playing time in Preseason Game 2, collecting 46 total yards on nine touches (not saying much in an exhibition game like this, but still). While he did carry the ball well, it was his use as a pass catcher that stood out. He scampered for a 19-yard screen on a 2nd and 22 after a sack, helping the Eagles to eventually move the chains and eradicate the negative play. In total, he caught four balls in around two quarters of playing time. Shipley is someone defenses can't sleep on when the ball is dumped to him, and he has a path to challenge Gainwell down the stretch this season for some playing time. Gainwell will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. MORE: Eagles vs. Patriots instant observations The linebackers With many starters playing extended time, some on the field well into the second half, it was the linebackers who stood out for much of the time the Patriots had the football. Zack Baun had two impressive tackles for loss (or technically right at the line of scrimmage) in the opening defensive drive, showing he's able to defend the run with vigor in addition to some pass-rushing skills he's shown in the offseason already. Rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. also had a nice tackle for a loss in the second quarter, though he did show growing pains biting on a fake that resulted in a 39-yard passing play to a New England running back. Nakobe Dean was also solid when he was called on, following the ball and fighting into the backfield to impact the play more than a handful of times. He made a tackle for loss in the third quarter, and led the defense in total tackles made as he played into the second half. It's entirely possible that the Eagles linebacking corps could wind up a strength — or at least might not be a weakness this season. MORE: Should Tanner McKee be in QB2 conversation? Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

The impending drive would result in a field goal for the second-team Philly offense.