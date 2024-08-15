Five things to watch in the Eagles-Patriots preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles will play their second preseason game Thursday night in Foxboro, MA, against the New England Patriots, who practiced with the Eagles on Tuesday. Here are our five things to watch.

1) If they don't play, they're probably starters

It is more interesting who doesn't play in this game than who does. For example:

• If Mekhi Becton sits and Tyler Steen plays, we can probably go ahead and award the starting RG job to Becton.

• If Isaiah Rodgers sits, and Kelee Ringo plays, Rodgers is probably the CB2.

• If Quinyon Mitchell doesn't suit up, you can probably assume he'll be starting Week 1, likely in the slot.

• If Devin White doesn't play but the other linebackers do, OK, you get the point by now.



Our morning after snap counts post will seek to sort through those types of clues.

2) Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee, again

Pickett's and McKee's stats Week 1 of the preseason against the Ravens:

Kenny Pickett: 14 of 22 for 89 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT.

Tanner McKee: 6 of 16 for 39 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT.

Pickett checked it down all night. McKee's numbers were bad, but he also didn't get any help from his receivers.

Neither quarterback separated from the other. For McKee to have any shot at being the No. 2 behind Jalen Hurts, he would have to have an impressive showing while Pickett craps the bed. Another stalemate would favor Pickett.

3) The Patriots' receivers

The Eagles need to trade for a wide receiver. The Patriots are actually kinda flush with receivers, a couple of whom might make sense as a WR3 in Philly.

They drafted Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the second and fourth rounds of the 2024 Draft. Those guys aren't going anywhere. Neither is KJ Osborn, who signed there as a free agent this offseason.

And certainly, the Eagles won't want Jalen Reagor. They also likely won't be into DeMario Douglas, who posted a stat line of 49-561-4 as a rookie in 2023 but is only 5'8, and thus just a slot receiver. The Eagles want their WR3 to be able to play inside and outside.

The two who make some sense:

• Kendrick Bourne: Bourne tore his ACL Week 8 last season, but had a stat line of 37-406-4 in a horrid offense before he went down. He's on the PUP list currently, but could be ready for Week 1.

• Tyquan Thornton: Thornton had disappointing production his first two seasons in New England after the Pats selected him in the second round of the 2022 draft. But he ran a 4.28 at the Combine, and the Eagles seem hellbent on employing a receiver with speed, given their fliers on Parris Campbell and John Ross.

4) The Eagles' receivers too, I guess?

Parris Campbell was a limited participant in the Eagles' joint practice with the Patriots on Tuesday after missing more than a week of practices with a groin injury. Will he play Thursday night? Does it even matter if he does?

Can Johnny Wilson make some plays? Britain Covey?

The Eagles have two holes on offense: RG and WR3. There isn't much they can do at this point at RG, but there are certainly teams out there with an overabundance of receivers. Will Thursday night serve as further proof that the Eagles need to trade for one?

5) A handful of the defensive bubble guys

I'm curious to see if the following players can help their cause in making the team:

EDGE Patrick Johnson DT Thomas Booker LB Ben VanSumeren LB Brandon Smith CB Eli Ricks CB Josh Jobe S James Bradberry

Ricks, Jobe, and Bradberry all also make some sense as trade chips, perhaps for depth players on other teams.

