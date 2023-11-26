More Sports:

November 26, 2023

Live updates / open thread: Eagles vs. Bills

Stay updated on the Eagles' Week 12 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Bills-Warmups-Week-12-NFL-2023.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts during warmups ahead of the Eagles' Week 12 matchup against the Bills Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles will face the "better than their record" 6-5 Buffalo Bills, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST. The Birds will be in their Kelly greens for the second time this season.

Lane Johnson is a surprise inactive with a groin injury, and Jack Driscoll will start in his place, Needless to say, that is a major, unexpected loss. The Bills have a number of significant injuries on their defense, notably All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White, All-Pro LB Matt Milano, and starting DT DaQuan Jones. You can find the Eagles-Bills inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will look to take advantage of a depleted Bills secondary by getting the ball to star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles should also have an advantage against the Bills' inconsistent run defense. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' defense will have to find a way to limit the damage done by WR Stefon Diggs, and they'll look to frustrate and confuse ultra-talented QB Josh Allen.

The Eagles are 3-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Development

Boathouse Row will remain dark through early 2024 as upgrades to LED lights stall
Boathouse Row lights replaced

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Health News

Alzheimer's risk increases with rise in this 'hidden' body fat, researchers find
visceral fat alzheimer's

Food & Drink

How to make a classic Pennsylvania Dutch dessert for Thanksgiving
Shoofly pie

Phillies

MLB free agency: A look at the Phillies' best relief pitching options
Hector-Neris-Astros-Phillies_112123_USAT

Performances

Rolling Stones to rock Lincoln Financial Field in 2024
Rolling Stones concert

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved