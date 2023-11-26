Live updates / open thread: Eagles vs. Bills

The 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles will face the "better than their record" 6-5 Buffalo Bills, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST. The Birds will be in their Kelly greens for the second time this season.



Lane Johnson is a surprise inactive with a groin injury, and Jack Driscoll will start in his place, Needless to say, that is a major, unexpected loss. The Bills have a number of significant injuries on their defense, notably All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White, All-Pro LB Matt Milano, and starting DT DaQuan Jones. You can find the Eagles-Bills inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles will look to take advantage of a depleted Bills secondary by getting the ball to star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles should also have an advantage against the Bills' inconsistent run defense. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' defense will have to find a way to limit the damage done by WR Stefon Diggs, and they'll look to frustrate and confuse ultra-talented QB Josh Allen.

The Eagles are 3-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

