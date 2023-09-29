Live updates / open thread: Eagles vs. Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to get to 4-0 against the Washington Commanders, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the first game this season during which the team did not suffer an injury resulting in an important player landing on injured reserve, though a pair of safeties in Justin Evans and Sydney Brown did get banged up. In Week 4, they'll face the relatively healthy Washington Commanders. Here's the Eagles-Commanders injury report, with analysis.



As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Commanders have a talented front four capable of wrecking games, but they should be neutralized by the Eagles' elite offensive line. On the other side of the ball, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has been sacked 19 times, by far the most in the NFL, and he has thrown 5 INTs, second-highest in the NFL. The Commanders' offensive line has been a mess so far in 2023, and the Eagles will look to take advantage with their deep and talented defensive line.



Betting lines opened at Eagles (-8), though there are some places that have it currently at Eagles (-8.5). Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 4 picks here.

LIVE UPDATES



LIVE UPDATES

4:08 p.m.: Hurts to Brown. 28 yards on a perfect loft into the end zone. Eagles go up 31-24 with a 1:43 left. A huge touchdown late.

3:44 p.m.: Another poorly-timed penalty and failure to come up with a big stop, leads to Washington marching back downfield and tying it up on a Brian Robinson touchdown. It's tied at 24 with eight minutes left.

3:32 p.m.: After a huge Nick Morrow sack forces a Washington punt, the Eagles push into Washington territory again, but have to settle for another Jake Elliot field goal after a five-minute drive. It's 24-17, Birds in the fourth.

3:11 p.m.: Darius Slay makes an open-field tackle but is shaken up on the play after a hard collision. He's attended to by trainers, but walks off the field himself after a couple of minutes.

3:02 p.m.: Hurts to Brown. Touchdown. The Eagles take the lead and the offense has life.

Gainwell walks the 2-point try right in. It's 21-17, Birds.

2:49 p.m.: Another big pass, this time to A.J. Brown, moves the chains into Washington territory, but the drive stalls out again. Jake Elliott still tacks on another three though to make it a four-point game.



2:47 p.m.: Cam Jurgens is hurt.

2:27 p.m: With the Eagles pushed downfield from Smith's huge catch, the offense tried to keep things going with limited time but ultimately ran out after a couple of plays that left them facing third down with four seconds left. Jake Elliott hits the 41-yard field goal to make it a 17-10 game, and that takes us to the half.

2:26 p.m.: DeVonta Smith comes down with a huge 50-50 ball.

2:15 p.m.: Washington gets down into the red zone again and has the drive kept alive by a killer James Bradberry DPI penalty, but they only get three. Still, they go up by 10, 17-7, late in the half with an Eagles offense that's been out of sorts.

2:01 p.m.: And the ensuing drive goes nowhere. Three-and-out for the Birds.

1:55 p.m.: Nick Morrow bursts straight through the line to sack Sam Howell on a huge third and long situation, forcing the Commanders to punt back deep within their own territory.

1:50 p.m.: Chinatown with a message to Sixers/Commanders owner Josh Harris in case he's there.

Also, the Eagles punted.

1:40 p.m.: More gaps in coverage and a couple of more penalties take Washington downfield again. Brian Robinson fumbled before the goal line trying to run it in, but Terry McLaurin recovered it in the end zone to still give the Commanders 7. The Eagles are behind again.

1:27 p.m.: Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown (with the pink and neon green cleats), Dallas Goedert, and D'Andre Swift march the Eagles downfield to respond with a lengthy scoring drive of their own. Swift walks it in, and Jake Elliott hits the PAT to tie the game up at 7 with a 1:17 left in the first quarter.



1:14 p.m.: The Commanders hit some early gaps in spacing, then convert on a 4th and short decision to keep the drive going and score on the opening drive. A holding penalty on Zach Cunningham on a later 3rd down situation didn't help there either. 7-0, Washington after a 75-yard, seven-minute drive.

1:02 p.m.: We're underway. Eagles won the toss and deferred. They'll kick to begin the day. Washington gets the ball first.

Nick Sirianni pregame once again in sync with the city:

