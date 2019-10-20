More Sports:

October 20, 2019

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Cowboys

By Jimmy Kempski
Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott runs with the ball in the first quarter against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nathan Gerry.

After a great win in Green Bay and a blowout win at home against the Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered an ugly loss at the hands of the Vikings, and, well, you'd think the sky is now falling. The Birds will have a major chance at redemption on Sunday night, when they take on their biggest rival, the Dallas Cowboys, in their most important matchup of the season to date.

As usual, the Eagles are very banged up, with six players listed as out, and plenty more already on IR. So are the Cowboys, as they have a slew of players on their injury report, though most of them will be game time decisions. You can find the final Eagles-Cowboys injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, Andre Dillard will be making his first ever NFL start. He'll look to rebound after a difficult day last Sunday. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have a pair of injured tackles, in Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. Even if they play, they will not be 100 percent, and the Eagles' edge rushers must take advantage of that matchup.

The Eagles are three-point underdogs. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 7 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the games below.

Jimmy Kempski
