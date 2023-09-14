Live thread replay, Week 2: Eagles 34, Vikings 28, final

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2023 home opener tonight at 8:15 p.m. against the Minnesota Vikings, whom they spanked in primetime Week 2 a year ago.

The Eagles were healthy for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots, but four starters — CB James Bradberry, S Reed Blankenship, LB Nakobe Dean, and RB Kenny Gainwell — will be out for this matchup. The Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury, and LT Christian Darrisaw was listed on the Vikings' injury report as questionable. You can find the full Eagles-Vikings injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles have the difficult task of slowing down a very talented trio of Vikings pass catchers in Justin Jefferson, rookie Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson with Bradberry, Blankenship, and Dean all out. However, they should have a significant matchup advantage in the trenches with their elite pass rush against a shaky Vikings offensive line. On the other side of the ball, expect Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to throw the kitchen sink at Jalen Hurts, though he'll have to do so with subpar defensive personnel.



The Eagles are 6-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 2 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below, while our Nick Tricome keeps the thread updated as the game progresses.



LIVE UPDATES...

11:20 p.m.: Minnesota gets one more shot but with too little time. That does them in. Eagles win 34-28 and improve to 2-0.

Check out Shamus Clancy's final observations HERE.

And Evan Macy's future headlines HERE.

11:14 p.m.: The Vikings push for one more touchdown late, but do so with only 1:10 left on the clock. Did they run out of time?

11:00 p.m.: It's the D'Andre Swift game. A big 43-yard run and then a 2-yarder cutting back across for the touchdown to put the Eagles up 34-21 late. He's up to 170 yards for the game on 25 carries, and the Eagles are just dominating the possession battle 38:25-17:22 as of posting.

10:50 p.m.: Jefferson breaks for a 14-yard catch off a mismatch against Mario Goodrich, then Kirk Cousins finds K.J. Osborn all alone in the end zone on busted coverage. Josh Sweat was about to get to Cousins but was a split-second too late. Minnesota drives 86 yards for the score, and suddenly it's a one-possession game in the fourth.

10:47 p.m.: Justin Jefferson reels off a couple of big plays, but the Vikings lose their left tackle Oli Udoh on one of them, needing to be carted off during an injury timeout. With less than 10 minutes left, the Vikings are driving.

10:39 p.m.: The Eagles try to get A.J. Brown more involved late, but a TD catch is called back on a Rashaad Penny hold, and then another shot downfield falls incomplete on a play with a questionable no-call on defensive pass interference.

You be the judge there:

10:27 p.m.: D'Andre Swift keeps chipping away and crosses the 100-yard rushing mark on the Eagles' latest drive. Rashaad Penny finally checks in too as the Eagles run the clock down to take the game into the fourth quarter.

10:13 p.m.: Now Boston Scott is in the blue tent.

10:10 p.m.: Facing a 3rd and 10 with pressure from the Eagles' pass rush closing in, Kirk Cousins hurls one downfield and hits Jordan Addison, who beats Josh Jobe in coverage to score on a 62-yard touchdown. The Vikings get one back to make it a 27-14 ballgame with just over nine minutes left in the third.

10:06 p.m.: An injury update.

10:03 p.m.: Hurts. Smith. 63 yards. Touchdown. 27-7, Birds.

9:54 p.m. And a six-yard run from Swift, the one-yard QB sneak from Hurts for the TD, and the PAT from Elliott. Eagles go up 20-7 just like that.

9:52 p.m.: Eagles kick to begin the second half, and on Minnesota's first play, the Vikings lose the ball on a fumble again. Josh Sweat bursts off the edge to hit Kirk Cousins from his blindside and knock the ball lose. Fletcher Cox recovers. Eagles take over at the Minnesota 7.

9:35 p.m.: With seconds left, Jalen Hurts runs the ball eight yards to the Minnesota 43, but before letting the clock expire, they call a timeout to allow Jake Elliott to try a 61-yarder. And he hits it.

The Eagles take a 13-7 lead into the half.

Check out Shamus Clancy's first-half observations HERE.

And see the kick here:

Nick Sirianni's reaction:

9:30 p.m.: On the cusp of putting together a late scoring drive going into the half, the Vikings lost a fumble again – the third one tonight. This time it was Justin Jefferson, who came down with what would've been a big 30-yard play to the goal line, but lost control of the ball as it slipped from his grasp and over the pylon. After review, the play was ruled a fumble and a touchback. Eagles ball, but with only 34 seconds left.

9:12 p.m.: The Eagles finally get something going behind a solid series from D'Andre Swift. They take it 75 yards downfield and cap it off with the patented QB sneak from Hurts – that they had to run again because the Vikings, in a first, called a timeout to try and ice it. Nick Sirianni was not happy. Anyway, Eagles take the lead 10-7 late in the half.

9:02 p.m.: Avonte Maddox is headed to the locker room. The Eagles are down their slot corner.

8:58 p.m.: The Vikings drive 55 yards downfield for the game's first touchdown, exploiting the middle of the field with T.J. Hockenson and mismatches against the weakened cornerback group with Justin Jefferson. It's 7-3, Minnesota in the second.

8:50 p.m.: Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are a problem for Minnesota. Davis gets the sack on Kirk Cousins to push the Vikings back seven yards, but an offside call on the snap spots them a bonus five. That takes us to the end of 1. 3-0, Eagles.

8:46 p.m.: The Eagles' offense goes three and out again. The crowd boos. Jake Elliott attempts a field goal from 55 yards out but misses. Vikings get the ball back with 42 seconds left in the first. Everybody's stumbling out of the gate.



8:42 p.m.: Another fumble on the first play of the Vikings' drive. Eagles recover. Lol.

8:40 p.m.: Facing a third and long, Hurts tries to force it to Smith over the middle, but it goes right into double coverage. Theo Jackson makes the pick for the Vikings, who will take over at their own 44 with 2:58 left in the first quarter.

8:35 p.m.: The Eagles go three and out, but force a fumble on the punt after Brandon Powell breaks to the right side of the field. Justin Evans knocked it loose. Nick Morrow recovered. Eagles take back over at their own 27.

8:30 p.m.: The Vikings are forced to punt after Kirk Cousins gets acquainted with Jordan Davis, who burst right through the line on 3rd and long to force an incompletion. Eagles get the ball back, though not after a Britain Covey fumble on the punt return causes a quick scare.

8:23 p.m.: The Eagles offense gets stopped in the red zone and they settle for a 24-yard field goal from Jake Elliott. It's 3-0, Birds early.

8:21 p.m.: Jalen Hurts throws a bomb downfield that DeVonta Smith grabs on the jump-ball opportunity. The play moves the Eagles 54 yards downfield to the Minnesota 10.

8:20 p.m.: Dallas Goedert has a catch! It goes a yard backwards though, but hey, on the stat sheet.

8:18 p.m.: After introductions from Michael Buffer, the Eagles receive first. We're underway down in South Philly.

