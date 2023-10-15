Live updates / open thread, Week 6: Eagles at Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to get to 6-0 against the New York Jets, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST.

The Eagles will be without a half dozen starters in DT Jalen Carter, CB Darius Slay, RB Cam Jurgens, CB Avonte Maddox, S Justin Evans, and WR Quez Watkins, and yet they're probably in better shape injury-wise than the Jets, who lost QB Aaron Rodgers and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker likely for the season, in addition to some other key players who won't play on Sunday. You can find the full Eagles-Jets injury report here.



As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Jets want to run the ball, and they have an explosive running back in second-year pro Breece Hall. The Eagles have the No. 1 run defense in the NFL, though they haven't yet faced a back as threatening as Hall this season. The Eagles will look to slow down the Jets' run game, force them into long downs/distances, and then pin their ears back and get after Rodgers' replacement, Zach Wilson. On the other side of the ball, look for Jalen Hurts to pick on whoever Sauce Gardner isn't covering.



The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites. Here are our staff writer picks for today, and for the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 6 picks for the entire NFL slate here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below, while our Nick Tricome keeps the thread updated as the game progresses.



LIVE UPDATES...

5:19 p.m. – Jalen Hurts puts one right in the hands of Dallas Goedert, but the ball gets deflected away and falls right into the hands of Jets DT Quinnen Williams. New York takes over around midfield.

5:17 p.m. – Lane Johnson has been ruled questionable to return.

5:11 p.m. – Jets work themselves down into field-goal range and Greg Zuerlein just hits on the 43-yarder. Eagles still lead, 7-3.

5:09 p..m. – Garrett Wilson leaves to get looked at by trainers, leaving the Jets without their best receiver.

4:51 p.m. – Facing a 4th and goal, the Eagles go for it with a Jalen Hurts run from the gun, but he gets stopped short at the 1. The Jets take over but are pinned way deep .

Never mind. Touchdown lol. 7-0, Eagles.

4:42 p.m. – Lane Johnson went down after the last play and is headed for the medical tent. Jack Driscoll takes his spot at right tackle.

4:39 p.m. – Jalen Hurts, how?!

4:38 p.m. – It's official now. 145 consecutive starts for Jason Kelce, a franchise record.

