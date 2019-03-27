A friendly reminder that you can't actually detox your liver

Millennials love a good detox cleanse.

It can be in the form of a four-day juice cleanse, a week without applying makeup or skincare products (a skin fast) or the age-old colon cleanse. Many view these efforts as a way to hit the “refresh” button on their health.

The liver is the new organ popping up on the seemingly never-ending list of wellness advocates and influencers pushing cleanses via strict diets, supplements or other health regimens. These health “gurus” believe it's important to "detox" your liver – in order to lose weight, boost your immune system, or just recover from drinking a lot of alcohol.

The thing is, the liver is already a natural detoxifier. The liver is responsible for converting what we put in our mouths — including detox-worthy fried foods, alcoholic drinks and medications — into fuel that our body can absorb, Elizabeth Goacher, a physician assistant at Duke University, tells Refinery29:

"You don't ever need to detoxify your liver, you need to leave your liver alone so it can do its job."

Moreover, the liver filters out any "bad stuff" or toxins that your body needs to get eliminate.

This may be bad news if you’ve already shelled out your hard-earned bucks for liver detoxifying products found in the supplement store; some dietary supplements may actually cause harm to the liver, leading to drug-induced injury to the organ, according to Johns Hopkins.



Because supplements aren't regulated like drugs here in the United States, they may not be as harmless as they seem. Some may be contaminated with unlisted chemical or drug ingredients. In fact, it's estimated that they send more than 20,000 Americans to the emergency room every year, Insider reports.

Further, a liver cleansing diet may not contain all nutrients that a person requires. Over time, this can lead to deficiencies or malnutrition, particularly in children, pregnant women, and people with diabetes and other medical conditions, Medical News Today explains.

Of course, this doesn't mean young people — women, especially — should totally ignore their liver health altogether. "We're seeing an increase in alcohol-related liver damage, and it's disproportionately affecting women compared to men," Goacher told Refinery 29.

The best way to take care of your liver, according to the web site, is not to overburden it — be it excessive alcohol consumption or supplements. Drinking lots of water, staying active and eating a healthy diet are all good for your liver.