Wine & Jazz Festival returns to Longwood Gardens this month

Florals, notes and floral notes will be abound at Longwood Gardens this month for its annual Wine & Jazz Festival.

On Friday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., the Kennett Square horticultural center will host Wine & Jazz All-Stars, featuring artists from previous festivals at its Open Air Theatre. From 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, visitors can stroll through the gardens to the sounds of jazz while sipping on wine and beer. The night ends with a "jazz-inspired illuminated fountain performance" in the Main Fountain Garden.

The floral hot spot has hosted this event every year since 2007. This year's festivities will feature Pennsylvania venders 1723 Vineyards, After the Fall Cider, Folino Estate Winery, the Inn at Grace Winery, J&P Winery, Karamoor Estate Winery, Mark & Val Wines, Nissley Vineyards, Paradocx Vineyard, Penns Woods Winery and Weathered Vineyards & Winery. Saturday's musical lineup features vocalist Dianne Reeves, alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, pianist Harold López-Nussa, bassist Endea Owens and the Cookout, the Dale Melton Trio and the High and Mighty Brass Band. Benjamin and López-Nussa, as well as trumpeter Etienne Charles and drummer Justin Faulkner, will also perform Friday. Musicians will play in the orchard, open air theater, beer garden and Pumphouse Plaza. "Longwood's Wine & Jazz Festival offers a unique experience where world-class jazz meets the beauty of our gardens," said Tom Warner, performing arts director at Longwood. "From sampling flavorful wines to enjoying performances by some of the most celebrated jazz artists, this annual event is an extraordinary celebration of music, culture, and gardens. It’s a great way to spend a September weekend whether you're a jazz fan, a wine enthusiast, or just looking to be outdoors." Tickets, which include all-day entrance to Longwood Gardens and reserved concert seating, are $49 for the Wine & Jazz All-Stars show and $65 for Saturday's festival. Tickets to both days' events are $97. Attendees under 21, designated drivers and Longwood members can get discounted tickets. For $75, attendees can also get a snack tote with cheeses, fruit, pitas and hummus, salad and water. With a reservation, Longwood will also offer prix fixe dinners from 2-6 p.m. for $105 with wine tasting or $85 without. Wine & Jazz Festival

Friday, Sept. 13 and Sat., Sept. 14

Tickets: $44-$97

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square