A look at 10 seasons of Howie Roseman trades at the start of the new league year

Since 2016, the year Howie Roseman reclaimed his spot as the Philadelphia Eagles' general manager, the Eagles have made 15 trades involving players near the start of the new league year. Some trades you could see coming, some not so much. This year, the two prime candidates to be dealt at the start of the new league year are WR A.J. Brown and Tanner McKee, but, as always, Roseman can be full of surprises and swing a deal that nobody would have predicted.

Let's review the 15 deals Roseman has made at the start of the league year over the last 10 offseasons:

• 3/10/25: The Eagles traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Browns for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.

Th Eagles promoted Tanner McKee to QB2, and got what they could for Pickett.

• 3/11/25: The Eagles traded S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans for OG Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

This move caught some followers of the team off guard, but CJGJ costed a chunk of money and he was a handful at times in the locker room. The Eagles didn't get much for him -- they moved up a round in Day 3 of the following year's draft, and they added a first-round bust in Green who didn't pan out in training camp.

• 3/15/24: The Eagles traded a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks to the Steelers for QB Kenny Pickett and a fourth-round pick.

The Eagles' initial trade for Pickett was probably unnecessary, as McKee outperformed him in training camp, even if Pickett remained the QB2 all season.

• 3/29/24: The Eagles traded EDGE Haason Reddick to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick.

Reddick wanted more money than the Eagles wanted to pay him, so they allowed him to seek a trade. The Eagles found a trade partner in the Jets, who had a contract squabble of their own with Reddick, who held out for the first six games of the season.

• 2/18/21: The Eagles traded QB Carson Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz helped the Eagles win the franchise's first ever Super Bowl by leading the team to an 11-2 record before a knee injury ended his season. He also helped the Eagles win their second franchise Super Bowl, when the bounty of picks the Eagles received in return for Wentz helped form their dominant roster in 2024.

• 3/19/20: The Eagles traded third- and fifth-round picks to the Lions for CB Darius Slay.

Slay earned three Pro Bowl nods during his time with the Eagles, and was quietly still a very good player during their 2024 Super Bowl run.

• 3/11/19: The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to the Buccaneers for WR DeSean Jackson and a seventh-round pick.

The Eagles released DeSean in his prime, and got him back well past it.

• 3/28/19: The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to the Bears for RB Jordan Howard.

Howard was a decent running back for the Eagles during his time in Philly, rushing for 958 yards and 9 TDs on 4.5 yards per carry as a power back.

• 3/8/19: The Eagles traded DE Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick.

The Eagles traded for Bennett the prior year, and then traded him away for almost identical compensation.

• 3/7/18: The Eagles traded WR Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick to the Seahawks for DE Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick.

See above.

• 3/9/18: The Eagles traded WR Torrey Smith for CB Daryl Worley.

Worley was on the Eagles' roster for barely a month, when he was released after passing out behind the wheel of his car near the (formerly named) NovaCare Complex.

• 4/4/17: The Eagles traded a third-round pick to the Ravens for DT Timmy Jernigan and a compensatory third-round pick.

Jernigan could be dominant at times, but was inconsistent. He did contribute as Fletcher Cox's partner on the interior of the D-line during the Eagles' first Super Bowl.

• 3/7/16: The Eagles traded RB DeMarco Murray and a fourth-round pick to the Titans for a fourth-round pick.

The Eagles moved up 13 spots in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft to trade Murray, who had worn out his welcome in Philly. This was a necessary salary dump.

• 3/9/16: The Eagles traded CB Byron Maxwell, LB Kiko Alonso, and the 13th overall pick to the Dolphins for the 8th overall pick.

This is low-key one of Howie's greatest moves ever as a GM. He somehow got a pair of Chip Kelly busts in Maxwell and Alonso off the team's books while also moving up 5 spots at the top of the 2016 draft. What were the Dolphins thinking?

• 3/11/16: The Eagles traded QB Mark Sanchez to the Broncos for a conditional seventh-round pick.

The conditions weren't met, and the Eagles didn't get a pick for Sanchez, who would drunkenly beat up a truck driver almost 10 years later.

