A look around at what the rest of the NFC East teams did on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

On Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up for CB/S Cooper DeJean, and they took a swing on developmental pass rusher Jalyx Hunt. Here we'll take a look around at what the Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys did in Rounds 2 and 3.

• Pick 36: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (6'2, 304): Newton is a short, squatty interior lineman with impressive strength, athleticism, and versatility. He is tougher to move off the line of scrimmage than his undersized frame might indicate, and he has a knack for penetrating the line of scrimmage, being disruptive both against the run and the pass.

In 2022, Newton had an impressive 62 tackles from the interior of the line, to go along with 5.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, and 3 batted passes. In 2023, he had 52 sacks and 7.5 sacks. I'm not sure how he didn't get selected in the first round.

The Commanders already had one of the best DT duos in the NFL in Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, but they had no depth. They now have a third talented player to add to the rotation. Great value pick.

• Pick 50: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan: Sainristil initially played wide receiver at Michigan (for three years, actually), catching 37 passes for 539 yards (14.6 YPC) and 5 TDs, before moving to defense for his last two years. On the other side of the ball, Sainristil quickly became a playmaking slot corner. At 5'10, 182, Sainristil doesn't have ideal size, but he's feisty, tough, and just a good football player.

He'll probably start in the slot as a rookie.

• Pick 53: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State: In 2023, Sinnott had 49 catches for 676 yards (13.8 YPC) and 6 TDs. For his college career, he averaged a healthy 13.9 yards per catch, a pretty big number for a tight end. Most scouting reports say he has a ways to go as a blocker. This felt a lot like a reach in the middle of Round 2.



• Pick 67: Brandon Coleman, OG, TCU: Coleman played at LT, LG, and RG during his career at TCU. Most draft analysts felt like Coleman's future in the NFL would be at guard, but interestingly the Commanders announced him as a tackle.

He has sufficient arm length to play tackle, and he has outstanding athleticism.

The Commanders have decent enough interior offensive linemen, but their tackles just aren't very good. Coleman could have a chance to start as a rookie at LT.

• Pick 100: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice: McCaffrey is a converted quarterback who played some running back and receiver at Rice. In 2023, he started to put it all together as a receiver, making 71 catches for 992 yards and 13 TDs. (And yes, he's the brother of Christian McCaffrey, who GM Adam Peters worked with in San Francisco.)



• Giants, Pick 47: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota: Nubin is a big hitter with ball skills (12 INTs since 2021). He is a downfield force against the run who has good recognition when playing deep. All-around solid safety prospect, but unimpressive athletic testing measurables.

The Giants lost Xavier McKinney in free agency. Nubin will likely take his starting spot.

• Giants, Pick 70: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky: Phillips had 0 career INTs and only 10 pass breakups, so his ball skill production leaves a lot to be desired. However, at the Senior Bowl in January, wide receivers couldn't shake him all week. He's a feisty slot corner prospect with some explosive athletic measurables.



• Cowboys, Pick 56: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan: Kneeland's production isn't super impressive (12.5 career sacks), but he has decent enough size (6'3, 268) and obvious athletic traits.



The Cowboys lost Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler in free agency this offseason.

• Cowboys, Pick 73: Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State: Beebe has played LT, RT, LG, and RG at KSU, but his forever home in the NFL will likely be at guard, with maybe some cross-training at center. He has a squatty body type at 6'4, 335, and he is able to effectively anchor against bull rushes, but his lack of length is always going to be prohibitive on the edge at the NFL level. Beebe can move defenders with his pure strength and the line of scrimmage, but I was surprised by his ability to get on the move. He doesn't give off "athlete" vibes just to look at him, but this dude is fun to watch getting to the second level and burying linebackers and defensive backs.

The Cowboys' starting five along their offensive line likely projects like so:

LT: Tyler Guyton

LG: Tyler Smith

C: Brock Hoffman?

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Terrence Steele

Beebe would likely be the first guy off the bench at both guard spots, and perhaps a long-term replacement for the aging Zack Martin. Good pick.

• Cowboys, Pick 87: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame: Liufau is this year's ceremonial Cowboys mid-round linebacker selection.



• 2021: Jabril Cox, Round 4

• 2022: Damone Clark, Round 5

• 2023: DeMarvion Overshown, Round 3

• 2024: Marist Liufau, Round 3



He has good measurables, but unimpressive college production.

