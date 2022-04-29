A look around at what the rest of the NFC East did in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The NFC East entered the 2022 NFL Draft with a total of six first-round picks between them. Let's analyze each pick that the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders made on Day 1.

• Pick 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: Thibodeaux was the No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school (via ESPN recruiting) and he was an immediate stud as a freshman in 2019, as he led the Ducks with 9 sacks. In 2020, in a shortened season (7 games) his tackles were up (42) but his sack numbers were down a bit (3).

Heading into 2021, there were some who believed that Thibodeaux was the best player in the country. However, he had a somewhat disappointing season, at least for a blue chip prospect, with 7 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 10 games. There were also reports that some teams were concerned with his non-football interests, which, if true, seems a little silly.

There's zero question that Thibodeaux is extraordinarily talented. If you watch his highlight reel, it's just pure explosiveness.

Thibodeaux will win at the NFL level simply on lightning fast first step, his speed around the edge, and his inside counter moves when opposing tackles overset. If he can develop a deadly speed-to-power rush, he's going to be an absolute beast. This was a good pick, in my opinion.



• Pick 7: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: With the second of their two top 10 picks, the Giants addressed the line on the other side of the ball, landing Neal, a left/right-versatile offensive tackle.



He came in at No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list this year.

Coaches and scouts rave about Neal’s flexibility and power. That flexibility is evident in his jaw-dropping split-leg box jump he tweeted last month. But coaches say that rare flexibility for such an enormous man is also evident in his ability to not only strike a defender and move him off the line but to get under much shorter guys and lift them off the ground. “At his size, he is the most impressive lower body power athlete we have ever seen,” Alabama director of sports science Matt Rhea said. “His jumping power is in the top 1 percent we have ever measured. At 350 pounds, he routinely hits box jumps at 48 inches.”

Here's the split-leg box jump Feldman referenced:

I mean, I pulled hamstring just watching that. That guy is 6'7, 337!

But can he play? Yes, he can. Here he is against Notre Dame in 2020:

Neal played LG in 2019, RT in 2020, and LT in 2021. He'll likely be the Giants' RT in 2022, allowing Andrew Thomas to stay at LT. Once again, a nice pick by the Giants.



• Pick 16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State: Dotson had a productive 2021 season at Penn State, catching 91 passes for 1182 yards and 12 TDs. He has some speed (4.43 40), he's a good route runner, and he is widely regarded as having the best hands in this wide receiver draft class. There is certainly plenty to like about him as a prospect:



On the downside, he's small and some of his other athletic testing measurables weren't great:

Dotson was a surprise pick at 16th overall. And by that I mean, even he was surprised he got picked that early.

The Commanders seemed destined to take a receiver in this draft, and while Dotson was a bit of a reach, they did make a trade from pick No. 11 to pick No. 16 that was good value.

Saints got Commanders got Pick 11 (Chris Olave) Pick 16 (Jahan Dotson) Pick 98 Pick 120

There will probably be plenty of Commanders fans who will be paying attention to the career of Chris Olave, the receiver selected at the spot that Washington vacated.

• Pick 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa: The Cowboys' lost two offensive line starters this offseason in LG Connor Williams and RT La'el Collins. Their two OL stars — LT Tyron Smith and RG Zack Martin — are aging, and Smith in particular probably can't be counted on anymore to play full seasons at this stage of his career. As such, it seemed like the Cowboys were going to draft an offensive lineman come hell or high water. And that's what they did.



Smith is a considered a raw prospect coming out of Tulsa, but he has an intriguing blend of size and athleticism.

He also has a mean streak, and some fun highlights.



He also had 16 (!) penalties in 2021, including 12 for holding, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

The early plan is for Tyler Smith to work out on the left side both at LT and LG. That makes sense, and he could be the LG initially, with a succession plan to take over for Tyron Smith whenever he is ready.

The Cowboys have been at their best in the draft when they select the best available player. In this case, they filled a need, but they probably left better players on the table.

