Search underway for missing South Jersey boy last seen on bike

A 12-year-old South Jersey boy went missing after a bike ride on Sunday evening, prompting a search that has continued overnight into Monday, police said.

Tymin Coleman, of Lumberton, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. when he left his home and was spotted in the area of Glenwood and Estate Roads.

Coleman's family called police when he didn't return home as expected. Authorities searched the area with the assistance of K9, but had not located the boy by Monday morning.

Investigators said Coleman does not have a history of running away.

Coleman was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, red sneakers and a tie-dye hat with the words "Sea Isle" on the front.

Anyone with information about Coleman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Lumberton police at (609) 267-3217 X174.