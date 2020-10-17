COVID-19 travel advisories updated for Pennsylvania, New Jersey as cases surge

October 17, 2020
People living in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic now have an extended list of states to be wary of when traveling.
COVID-19 cases are surging in many states across the U.S. causing the two states to update their travel advisories this week. Travelers returning from those states on the list are recommended to quarantine for 14 days.
Health officials in both states update their lists based on coronavirus case counts in other states. New Jersey's list was updated Tuesday and Pennsylvania's list was updated Friday.
There are currently 25 states on Pennsylvania's list and 38 states on New Jersey's list. Travelers now coming from those states should enter a quarantine when they arrive.
That's not to say that COVID-19 cases aren't also rising in the two states themselves. New Jersey even qualified for its own travel advisory on Wednesday. However, since the list is updated based on a seven-day average every Tuesday, it may not still qualify for the list when it is done next.
To be on New Jersey's list a state has to have a weekly average of 10 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. Based on New Jersey's population, that means there needs to be over 888 cases daily in order to qualify for its own list.
The weekly average was 894 on Wednesday when the state briefly met the criteria. Daily case counts since then have decreased, according to NJ.com.
If New Jersey qualifies on the coming Tuesday, residents may be recommended to quarantine when they travel to states like Connecticut and New York, Radio.com reported.
Find Pennsylvania and New Jersey's travel advisory lists below.
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Florida
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Utah
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Colorado
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
