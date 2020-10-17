COVID-19 travel advisories updated for Pennsylvania, New Jersey as cases surge

People living in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic now have an extended list of states to be wary of when traveling.

COVID-19 cases are surging in many states across the U.S. causing the two states to update their travel advisories this week. Travelers returning from those states on the list are recommended to quarantine for 14 days.

Health officials in both states update their lists based on coronavirus case counts in other states. New Jersey's list was updated Tuesday and Pennsylvania's list was updated Friday.

There are currently 25 states on Pennsylvania's list and 38 states on New Jersey's list. Travelers now coming from those states should enter a quarantine when they arrive.

That's not to say that COVID-19 cases aren't also rising in the two states themselves. New Jersey even qualified for its own travel advisory on Wednesday. However, since the list is updated based on a seven-day average every Tuesday, it may not still qualify for the list when it is done next.

To be on New Jersey's list a state has to have a weekly average of 10 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. Based on New Jersey's population, that means there needs to be over 888 cases daily in order to qualify for its own list.

The weekly average was 894 on Wednesday when the state briefly met the criteria. Daily case counts since then have decreased, according to NJ.com.

If New Jersey qualifies on the coming Tuesday, residents may be recommended to quarantine when they travel to states like Connecticut and New York, Radio.com reported.

Find Pennsylvania and New Jersey's travel advisory lists below.

Pennsylvania:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

New Jersey:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming