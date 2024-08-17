Mac Mart to open its second location in Ardmore this fall

The Main Line is about to get a massive serving of macaroni and cheese, as Rittenhouse Square eatery Mac Mart is expanding to Ardmore in the fall.

Mac Mart's second location at 38-40 Rittenhouse Place will open in September. The original mac and cheese stop opened as a food truck in 2013, debuting on Drexel's campus before establishing a permanent location at 104 S. 18th St. in the spring of 2016.

Kevin and Jacqueline Falcone will operate the Ardmore location, which will span about 900 square feet and have about six tables and 20 seats. A retail area will sell cheese sauces, macaroni and pre-packaged meals, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Menu items from Mac Mart include a wide selection of mac and cheese variations, including a traditional mac and cheese dish with potato chip panko crunch, an "In the Buff" buffalo chicken option and a "Heart Attack" meal with caramelized onions and crispy bacon.

The menu at the Ardmore location will be broader than that of the Rittenhouse Square location, featuring non-mac and cheese meals such as salads, hot dogs, chicken fingers and tater tot bowls.

Mac Mart owners Marti Lieberman and Pamela Lorden introduced franchising opportunities in February 2023. As part of the restaurant's franchising efforts, Mac Mart began serving its menu at the Tally Ho Tavern in Bethelem, replacing the bar's own food offerings.

