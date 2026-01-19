More Events:

A new comedy about family, anger and magical chicken soup is premiering in Philly

Theatre Ariel will debut Dan Kitrosser’s 'Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup' at The Drake from March 12 to 22.

Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup Jesse Bernstein/For Theatre Ariel

Adam Pelta-Pauls, Janis Dardaris, Mason Rosenthal, and Susan Riley Stevens.

A new comedy with a touch of magical realism is coming to Center City this spring.

Theatre Ariel, Philadelphia’s only professional theater company dedicated to telling stories about the Jewish experience, will present the world premiere of "Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup," a new play by Philadelphia playwright Dan Kitrosser.

The story follows Marsha Blovotnick, an angry woman preparing for Shabbat when her sister shows up unannounced and a mysterious ancestor arrives with a pot of magical chicken soup. The unexpected dinner forces Marsha to confront strained family relationships and the anger she has been carrying.

Performances run March 12-22 at The Bluver Theatre @ The Drake. Tickets are available at theatreariel.org.

“Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup"

Runs March 12-22
The Bluver Theatre @ The Drake
302 S Hicks St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Tickets: $18-$36

