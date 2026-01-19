A new comedy about family, anger and magical chicken soup is premiering in Philly

A new comedy with a touch of magical realism is coming to Center City this spring.

Theatre Ariel, Philadelphia’s only professional theater company dedicated to telling stories about the Jewish experience, will present the world premiere of "Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup," a new play by Philadelphia playwright Dan Kitrosser.

The story follows Marsha Blovotnick, an angry woman preparing for Shabbat when her sister shows up unannounced and a mysterious ancestor arrives with a pot of magical chicken soup. The unexpected dinner forces Marsha to confront strained family relationships and the anger she has been carrying.

Performances run March 12-22 at The Bluver Theatre @ The Drake. Tickets are available at theatreariel.org.

Runs March 12-22

The Bluver Theatre @ The Drake

302 S Hicks St

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Tickets: $18-$36

