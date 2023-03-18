Mailbag: Who are some of the Eagles' free agent options at linebacker?

On Friday, we solicited questions for an Eagles mailbag via Twitter. Thank you as always for doing half the work for me. This will be Part I of a two-part mailbag.

Question from @mcilvadk4: What is the plan at linebacker? Will the Eagles use one of their first-round picks on a linebacker for the first time since Jerry Robinson?

The answer to the second part of that question is no, they will not. It feels like each year the national draft folks mock either linebackers or running backs to the Eagles in the first round, and the locals know that just isn't going to happen. This year it's running back. It's not a strong off-ball linebacker draft, at least at the top, but again, it's simply not something they do.

As far as what the plan is, the Eagles like to head into the draft with at least a reasonably competent player at each starting position. If you look at the depth chart, the two positions where there are obvious, glaring holes are linebacker and safety. The expectation is that Nakobe Dean will step into a starting role, but I imagine they'll sign a linebacker sometime between now and the draft to pair with Dean. As for who, I'll propose a few options:

• Nicholas Morrow, Bears: The Raiders had success converting Morrow from a safety into a linebacker after signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In 2020, Morrow allowed just 4.5 yards per target, per pro-football-reference.com. He was also a threat as a blitzer, as he collected three sacks and eight pressures on the season. In 2021, Morrow was a free agent, but he signed back with the Raiders on a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth $4.5 million. However, he suffered an ankle injury during training camp and missed the entire season. In 2022, he signed with the Bears and had a little bit of a down year in coverage, but led the team with 116 tackles.

• Bobby Wagner, Rams: Wagner has been named All-Pro in each of the last nine (!) seasons, and he won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks during the 2013 season. Spoiler: He'll be in the Hall of Fame someday. He signed a five-year deal with the Rams worth $50 million last offseason, but the two sides "mutually agreed to part ways" in February.



I'm not sure the Eagles want to / can pay a linebacker a ton of money, but they can certainly pitch the idea to Wagner that he can win again in Philly. As an added bonus, Wagner would not count toward the compensatory pick formula.

• Denzel Perryman, Raiders: Perryman is an eight-year vet, and a solid, tough, smart MIKE linebacker who would allow Dean to play the WILL spot, where he is probably better suited. Nick Sirianni and Perryman had some overlap for three years with the Chargers from 2015-2017.

