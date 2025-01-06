More News:

Man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting couple in North Philly

Bilal Simmons is accused of killing Jocelynn Marshall, 35, and Terrell Sanders, 39, at their Diamond Street home in December.

Michaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Double Homicide Arrest Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Bilal Simmons – the man accused of killing Jocelynn Marshall, 35, and her boyfriend, Terrell Sanders, 39, in North Philadelphia on Dec. 19 – is facing murder and related charges.

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed two people on Dec. 19 was arrested Sunday by Philadelphia police. 

Bilal Simmons is accused of shooting Jocelynn Marshall, 35, and her boyfriend, Terrell Sanders, 39, at Sanders' home on the 1800 block of Diamond Street in North Philadelphia, NBC10 reported. They each were shot multiple times and died at the scene. 

MORE: Father shoots, injures son following argument in East Mount Airy, police say

Marshall had two sons – an 18-year-old and a 6-year-old, and was a longtime Tastykake employee. Sanders, a school bus driver, had a 16-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son. Marshall's funeral took place Saturday. The funeral for Sanders takes place Thursday. 

Simmons has been charged with murder and related offenses. Police have not said how he was connected to the couple or shared a possible motive.

Last week, detectives said they were exploring the possibility that the shooter was someone who had access to the building, but was not let in by Marshall and Sanders, Fox29 reported. No weapons were recovered at the scene. 

Police offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction prior to Simmons' arrest. 

michaela@phillyvoice.com

