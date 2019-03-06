More News:

March 06, 2019

The Mann Center is being renovated just in time for summer concert season

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Renovations Mann Center
mann center fb The Mann Center for the Performing Arts/Facebook

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philly's outdoor stage that dates back to 1976, is in the middle of a makeover, with updates to its pavilion and grounds coming this summer.

The updates are part of the venue's $43.5 million fundraising project that will not only include improvements to the space, but also establish an endowment for education while continuing to secure coveted acts to perform at the venue.

RELATED: Watch 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' while orchestra performs score live

Wolfe Scott Builders & Construction Managers, the developer behind much of the Mann's refresh, has started teasing the upgrades on social media, promising new railing installations in a renovated pavilion, as well as new, more comfortable seating.

Other projects in the Wolfe Scott portfolio include renovations at the University of Pennsylvania and Bryn Mawr College, among other educational institutions, and King of Prussia's Mistral restaurant.

The Mann Center has been part of ongoing upgrades in recent years, including the expanded lawn seating for the second stage which first debuted at the venue during summer 2013. This year's renovations also align with upcoming commencement ceremonies scheduled for May

Browse through other Wolfe Scott projects here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Renovations Mann Center Philadelphia Performing Arts Fairmount Park Venues Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Universities

Rider University dean resigns position over school’s Chick-fil-A controversy
103015_RiderU

Television

Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence
The Bachelor Colton Underwood

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's crunch-time heroics are essential to Sixers' playoff dreams
030519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved