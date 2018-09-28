More News:

September 28, 2018

Annual March to End Rape Culture returns to Philadelphia this weekend

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Marches Sexual Assaults
march to end rape culture Courtesy March to End Rape Culture/for PhillyVoice

The 2018 March to End Rape Culture will take place Saturday, Sept. 29.

After a news week dominated by the Brett Kavanaugh hearing and Bill Cosby's sentencing, this weekend marks the apropos return of the annual March to End Rape Culture, formerly known as SlutWalk, to Philadelphia.

RELATED: Social media reactions to Christine Blasey Ford's testimony before Senate Judiciary Committee

The event begins Saturday at 11 a.m. in Thomas Paine Plaza and lasts until around 2 p.m. Speakers at the march include members of Galaei, a queer Latinx social justice organization, along with poets Shan-Tay Mercedes Watson and Talia Mingey and activist and filmmaker Nuala Cabral.

Other speakers include members of Philadelphia Urban Creators, a grassroots organization in North Philly focused on farming, as well as speakers from the Coalition to Abolish Death by Incarceration. All speeches will be translated onsite in ASL.

The march expects to draw many survivors of sexual assault and will offer on-site therapists.

The annual march first came to Philadelphia in 2011, then known as SlutWalk. The concept was born in Toronto after a police officer said during a campus safety forum at York University, "I've been told I'm not supposed to say this – however, women should avoid dressing like sluts in order not to be victimized." A few months after his statement, the inaugural SlutWalk attracted about 3,000 people in Toronto.

The concept spread to cities across the U.S., in large part due to publicity from Philly native Amber Rose, who is hosting a large-scale march in Los Angeles next month. In 2013, Philadelphia organizers rebranded the event as the March to End Rape Culture, stepping away from the SlutWalk name that some found too controversial.

"It is a supportive and empowering place for survivors of rape and abuse across all backgrounds to speak out and be heard," the event description reads. 

"(It's) a place for survivors and their advocates to connect with a wide variety of local activists and resource groups."

Learn more about the event and its speakers here. Follow Twitter for more updates.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Marches Sexual Assaults Philadelphia Amber Rose Sexual Harassment Activism Brett Kavanaugh Rape Bill Cosby Rape Culture

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade for Seahawks S Earl Thomas?
092818EarlThomas

Music

This band managed to base an entire song off a Philly car alarm
too many zooz car alarm video

Crime

Man slashes New Jersey bride with sword on her wedding day
05212018_bride_groom_unsplash

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles are one or two plays away from being 3-0
0927_Malcolm_Jenkins_USAT

Education

Six South Jersey community colleges to participate in free college program
Cumberland County College

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.