September 27, 2018

WATCH: Blasey details sex assault allegations against Kavanaugh for Senate committee

By PhillyVoice staff
On Thursday, Christine Blasey Ford will detail her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Both will testify. Ford says Kavanaugh assaulted her when they were students in high school.

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, goes back before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday for a high-stakes hearing to answer allegations of sexual assault.

Before he takes the stand, however, Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, will detail her allegations for the committee beginning at 10 a.m. Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party decades ago when they were in high school. She was the first of several women who have leveled allegations against Kavanaugh.

After Blasey Ford testifies and leaves the hearing room, Kavanaugh, who has adamantly denied the allegations, will deliver a statement and be questioned by the committee.

Watch live coverage of hearing from PBS NewsHour below:


