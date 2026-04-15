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April 15, 2026

Margate Cherry Blossom Celebration returns in early May with music, vendors and spring activities

The annual event along Ventnor Avenue and includes a dog contest, food trucks and live music.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Cherry Blossoms
Cherry Blossom Celebration - Margate Provided Courtesy/Margate Business Association

Attendees walk along Ventnor Avenue during Margate’s Cherry Blossom Celebration, featuring food trucks, vendors, live music and spring activities.

Margate’s Cherry Blossom Celebration will return Saturday, May 2, bringing a few blocks of Ventnor Avenue to life with music, food and spring activities.

The fourth annual event runs from noon to 4 p.m. between Sumner and Union avenues.

Food is a big part of the draw, with a mix of trucks and local vendors serving everything from donuts and frozen treats to tacos, barbecue and seafood. Visitors can also find soft pretzels, lemonade and other grab-and-go options throughout the event.

A selection of beer and ready-to-drink beverages will be available for purchase, along with a free adult beverage sampling for attendees 21 and older.

Beyond the food, the event will include games, face painting and Tai Chi demonstrations, plus a Best Dressed Dog Contest.

An “Environmental Row” will feature sustainability-focused organizations, adding an educational element alongside the festival atmosphere.

Live music will be provided by Dead Reckoning, a Grateful Dead tribute band performing feel-good classics.

A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, May 3.

Margate Cherry Blossom Celebration

Saturday, May 2 | 12-4 p.m.
Ventnor Ave.
Margate, NJ 08402
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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