Margate Cherry Blossom Celebration returns in early May with music, vendors and spring activities

Margate’s Cherry Blossom Celebration will return Saturday, May 2, bringing a few blocks of Ventnor Avenue to life with music, food and spring activities.

The fourth annual event runs from noon to 4 p.m. between Sumner and Union avenues.

Food is a big part of the draw, with a mix of trucks and local vendors serving everything from donuts and frozen treats to tacos, barbecue and seafood. Visitors can also find soft pretzels, lemonade and other grab-and-go options throughout the event.

A selection of beer and ready-to-drink beverages will be available for purchase, along with a free adult beverage sampling for attendees 21 and older.

Beyond the food, the event will include games, face painting and Tai Chi demonstrations, plus a Best Dressed Dog Contest.

An “Environmental Row” will feature sustainability-focused organizations, adding an educational element alongside the festival atmosphere.

Live music will be provided by Dead Reckoning, a Grateful Dead tribute band performing feel-good classics.

A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, May 3.

Saturday, May 2 | 12-4 p.m.

Ventnor Ave.

Margate, NJ 08402

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.