Maritime museum at Jersey Shore heavily damaged by burst pipe

A small museum that houses artifacts from shipwrecks and other maritime records from the Jersey Shore suffered extensive damage last week after a pipe burst at the Beach Haven property. The leaders of the nonprofit are now seeking donations to help cover the cost of repairs.

The New Jersey Maritime Museum said the building at 528 Dock Road was flooded and left with damage across its three floors.

"Aye, one moment last week we were shipshape … the next, the pipes let loose a geyser that would’ve made Old Faithful tip its hat," the museum, now temporarily closed, wrote in a pirate-inspired social media post Tuesday. "Water came surgin’ down the hallways like a rogue wave tryin’ to reenact 'The Perfect Storm,' museum edition."

The museum was able to salvage most of its rare artifacts, photographs and historical documents, but several exhibits and display were damaged, the Press of Atlantic City reported. Heaters and dehumidifiers were set up to dry out areas of the building hit hardest while the volunteer staff took stock of its collection this week.

A large diorama depicting a rescue operation at sea was damaged by the flood, which broke the electrical units used to light it and move its parts. The piece, built 20 years ago, will be salvaged for continued use as an educational tool for visitors.

Founded in 2007, the museum's collection of curiosities includes prehistoric fossils, navigation equipment and diving gear. One of its exhibits examines the history behind an outbreak of shark attacks at the Jersey Shore in 1916. Other displays showcase examples of scrimshaw, a type of engraving that whalers made on bone and ivory.

New Jersey's coast has recorded more than 4,800 documented shipwrecks and disasters, most of which have archived in the museum's online database. Pieces of a ship that disappeared in 1890 washed up last month in the area of Island Beach State Park in Ocean County, and it's believed that other historical shipwrecks have yet to surface along the coast.

As a result of the water damage, the museum expects it will need to replace flooring, walls and ceilings at the property. The museum had already raised more than $3,000 by Thursday afternoon and leaders expect their insurance will cover much of the repairs.

The museum has not given an estimated timeline to reopen. Donations can be made at the museum's website.

"We’re lookin’ to raise a bit o’ treasure to patch the breach, pump the bilges, and steady this fine vessel," the museum said. "Every doubloon, sand dollar, or landlubberly credit card donation helps keep our decks dry and our exhibits from needin’ life vests."