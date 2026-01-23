More News:

January 23, 2026

Shipwreck from 1890 washes ashore at Island Beach State Park

The Lawrence N. McKenzie schooner was carrying oranges from Puerto Rico to New York City and got stranded. Its crew survived.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shipwrecks
Shipwreck Ocean County New Jersey State Parks/Facebook

Wreckage from the Lawrence N. McKenzie schooner, which went missing in 1890, has washed up in Ocean County.

New Jersey park officials have discovered the remnants of a ship that disappeared 136 years ago.

Wooden pieces of the Lawrence N. McKenzie, a 19th century schooner that wrecked in the Atlantic Ocean, recently washed up on Island Beach State Park in Ocean County. The 98.2-foot vessel was carrying a cargo of oranges from Puerto Rico to New York City when it ran into trouble. The crew survived, but the schooner has been missing since March 21, 1890.

MORE: ReAnimator Coffee to open sixth location with new shop planned in Mount Airy

According to contemporaneous news reports, it was stranded in a thick fog near Barnegat. A life-saving crew from the Cedar Creek station in Berkeley Township rescued Captain Lawrence McKenzie and eight men. In his report to the insurance company, the captain claimed there was six feet of water in the vessel's hold.

The Lawrence N. McKenzie was built in Essex, Massachusetts, in 1883. It docked further south in the state, in Provincetown.

Island Beach State Park officials said they found the artifacts after weeks of erosion spurred by persistent wind and rough surf. They are monitoring the area and asking visitors to "respect" the relics, which can't be moved or touched.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shipwrecks Ocean County South Jersey History Island Beach State Park

Videos

Featured

Pet Show - Kids with Alpaca

Greater Philly Pet Expo returns with dogs, cats and alpacas
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Weather

A look back at the biggest snowstorms of the last 30 years

snow history philadelphia

Entertainment

ALT 104.5’s free Winter Jawn concert returns with Lit, Emo Night Brooklyn and more

iHeartMedia - Lit

Illness

Why do colds cause the sniffles in some people and severe illness in others?

Common Cold Study

Streaming

As 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, here's where 3 Philly stars are now

Queer Eye Philly

Markets

Vintage finds and dating advice meet at the Make Love Market in Love Park

V Day MArket in Love park

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved