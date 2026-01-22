More News:

January 22, 2026

ReAnimator Coffee to open sixth location with new shop planned in Mount Airy

The owners of the Philly-based chain reportedly said they hope the Germantown Avenue store will be ready by the spring.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Openings
ReAnimator Mount Airy ReAnimator Coffee/Facebook

ReAnimator Coffee is planning to open its sixth location with a new shop slated for Mount Airy. The chain's Fishtown location, above, opened in 2013 and was the company's first store.

ReAnimator Coffee is slated to open a shop in Mount Airy — the Philadelphia-based coffee chain's sixth location in the city.

Owners Mark Capriotti and Mark Corpus said they still have a lot of work to do, but they hope the store at 6509 Germantown Ave., next to the Frosted Fox Cake Shop, will be ready by this spring, according to Chestnut Hill Local.

MOREAs 'Queer Eye' comes to an end, its Philly stars explain how the show changed their lives

A representative with ReAnimator Coffee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company's website says the Mount Airy shop is “coming soon.”

The coffee chain opened its first store in Fishtown in 2013 and has expanded over the years to locations in South Kensington, South Philly, West Philly and Port Richmond. 

The brand doesn’t shy away from its roots, creating signature coffee roasts in years past dedicated to Saquan Barkley and Jalen Hurts and having the proceeds go to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Capriotti, who lives in Mount Airy, said the community is what drew them to expanding to there.

“I love the neighborhood and I think it has a good potential customer base for ReAnimator Coffee,” he told Chestnut Hill Local. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Openings Mt. Airy Business Coffee Germantown Avenue ReAnimator Coffee

Videos

Featured

Pet Show - Kids with Alpaca

Greater Philly Pet Expo returns with dogs, cats and alpacas
Camden County - Freedom Award Recipients

Camden County honors 11 community leaders with 2026 Freedom Medals

Just In

Must Read

Government

Phil Murphy signs one immigration bill, vetoes two others on way out

Immigration bills murphy

Sports

Flyers Carnival brings fan experiences

Flyers Charities Carnival 2025

Senior Health

'Super agers' have genetic advantages against Alzheimer's disease

Super Agers Alzheimers

Food & Drink

Philly dining scene racks up 13 James Beard nominations

Kalaya James Beard 26

Entertainment

Bucks County Playhouse announces 2026 season with ‘Rent,’ ‘South Pacific’ and more

Bucks County Playhouse

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved