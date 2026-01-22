ReAnimator Coffee to open sixth location with new shop planned in Mount Airy

ReAnimator Coffee is slated to open a shop in Mount Airy — the Philadelphia-based coffee chain's sixth location in the city.

Owners Mark Capriotti and Mark Corpus said they still have a lot of work to do, but they hope the store at 6509 Germantown Ave., next to the Frosted Fox Cake Shop, will be ready by this spring, according to Chestnut Hill Local.

A representative with ReAnimator Coffee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company's website says the Mount Airy shop is “coming soon.”

The coffee chain opened its first store in Fishtown in 2013 and has expanded over the years to locations in South Kensington, South Philly, West Philly and Port Richmond.

The brand doesn’t shy away from its roots, creating signature coffee roasts in years past dedicated to Saquan Barkley and Jalen Hurts and having the proceeds go to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

Capriotti, who lives in Mount Airy, said the community is what drew them to expanding to there.

“I love the neighborhood and I think it has a good potential customer base for ReAnimator Coffee,” he told Chestnut Hill Local.