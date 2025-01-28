ReAnimator Coffee's Saquon Barkley-inspired blend raises money for Philly schools

Eagles fans can only imagine what it's like to run the way Saquon Barkley does, but ReAnimator Coffee's new blend inspired by the running back could put some extra pep in your step for Super Bowl LIX.

The Philly-based coffee shop chain is selling an exclusive "Rusher's Roast Blend" that will donate proceeds to the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, an organization the company previously raised money for with other Eagles-themed blends.

MORE: Gillie Da Kid is the latest Philly rapper to embrace role as Eagles hype man during run to the Super Bowl

ReAnimator describes the new coffee as a medium roast breakfast blend with sweet hints of brown sugar and fruit. It's available for sale online and on shelves at all of ReAnimator's five cafes in the city. The 250-gram bags are being sold for $21 with the option to order whole beans or ground coffee. The design on the bag was made by local artist Cat Park.

Eagles-themed coffee blends have become a ReAnimator tradition during the team's recent Super Bowl runs. In 2017, the coffee chain released a "Foles-gers" coffee blend in honor of quarterback Nick Foles and raised $23,000 for the school district. They brought the blend back in limited quantities earlier this season when Foles returned to Lincoln Financial Field to retire as an Eagle. ReAnimator also had a "Hurtscafe" blend that was released when Jalen Hurts and the Eagles faced the Chiefs two years ago in Super Bowl LVII.

ReAnimator says "Rusher's Roast Blend" is perfect for drip or espresso, and the shop offers recommendations for brewing on its website.

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia has raised more than $50 million to support educational and recreational programs at public schools in the city since it was created in 2015. The fund often works with private organizations to support its initiatives, including a $7 million plan to ensure that every K-3 classroom in the city has a library.

The Eagles will look to get revenge against the Chiefs when the teams meet at the Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. If Barkley leads the Eagles to another championship, nothing would be finer than brewing a pot of coffee made in his honor to bask in the victory.