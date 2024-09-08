More Culture:

September 08, 2024

ReAnimator Coffee to bring back Foles-gers blend in honor of Nick Foles' retirement

Proceeds from the limited edition roast will benefit The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

ReAnimator Coffee is selling the Foles-gers Blend in honor of former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles' retirement.

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is retiring after 11 NFL seasons, and to commemorate his legendary career — plus the kickoff of football season — ReAnimator Coffee is releasing a special edition roast inspired by the Super Bowl champ.

The Philly coffee roaster, which has five cafes throughout the city, is bringing back its Foles-gers Blend. It's available now for preorder, and will begin being shipped out Monday. Get it while you can, though, because there are only 1,000 bags available and ReAnimator said, "when they're gone, they're gone."

Foles-gers — which has a name cleverly spun off from a famed coffee brand — comes in Kelly green bags and has tasting notes of brown sugar, stone fruit and "victory." The blend is only available in whole bean, and costs $21 per bag. Proceeds from Foles-gers sales will be donated to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia

Leading up to the Eagles' Super Bowl appearance in 2018, ReAnimator debuted Foles-gers as a limited release. When the Birds won the big game, they brought it back in celebration of the team's first Super Bowl victory and of Foles being named Super Bowl MVP. Similarly, in 2023, ReAnimator released the Jalen Hurts themed Hurtscafe Blend in honor of the Birds advancing to Super Bowl LVII.

Last month, Foles announced he would retire as an Eagle after 11 NFL seasons — which included two stints with the Eagles and the team's fairytale Super Bowl win. Foles is being honored by the Eagles during their Week 2 home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 16.

