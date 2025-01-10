MLK weekend in Philadelphia includes volunteer opportunities, concerts and discounted museum admissions

Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 20, and there are plenty of activities happening across Philadelphia to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader throughout the long holiday weekend.

MLK Day was designated as a national day of service in 1994 by the King Holiday and Service Act signed by President Bill Clinton. The day is intended to to be "a day on, not a day off" to honor King's commitment to community service.

MORE: Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with $25 prix fixe dinners

Here are some of the service and volunteer opportunities, museum events, concerts and discussions happening in conjunction with the MLK Day holiday weekend, from Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19.

Know of an event we missed? Let us know, and we'll add it as information becomes available.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St., celebrates King's legacy all weekend. Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19, admission to the museum is half-off: $7 for visitors 12 and older and $5 for kids. On Sunday, the museums hosts brunch with guest speakers, interactive discussions and family-friendly activities. On Monday, Jan. 20, admission is free, and there will be drum circles, coloring activities, DJ music and a visit from the Phillie Phanatic.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the Fairmount Park Conservancy hosts an MLK Day of Service event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. along Wynnefield Avenue and North Georges Hill Drive in West Fairmount Park. Participants can help remove invasive plants, maintain trails, clean up trash and restore sidewalk paths in the park. Register online to participate.

At the park at Sixth and Race streets, from Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20, come drop off new scarves, hats and gloves that will be donated to the Bethesda Project, the nonprofit that helps people in Philadelphia experiencing homelessness. The cold-weather items also are being collected at the Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., on those days. In return for their donations, people will receive free tickets to the carousel in Franklin Square or admission to the Betsy Ross House.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, through Monday, Jan. 20, the Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St., honors the MLK holiday with theatrical performances, poetry activities and pop-up talks. There also will be guided tours of the "Black Voices of the Revolution" exhibit. Plus, the museum has a Community Engagement Wall, where visitors can share how they create change in their communities.

On Monday, Jan. 20, admission is free at the National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St., and the museum is open for extended hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be MLK Day themed crafts, readings of King's "I Have a Dream" speech and a concert of songs inspired by the civil rights era. The museum also is collecting school supplies in the building's lobby.

On Monday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m., the Philadelphia Orchestra plays its 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert at the Girard College Chapel, 2101 S. College Ave. The performance includes works by Black composers, like the John Rosamond Johnson and James Weldon Johnson’s anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and it will feature the Choir of the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts and the Girard College High School Choir. Excerpts from King's "I Have a Dream" speech will be recited, accompanied by string music. Tickets are free and can be reserved online. Can't make it? The concert is broadcast live on radio station WRTI 90.1.