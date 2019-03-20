Franklin Institute hosting exclusive preview party for new Marvel exhibit

The Franklin Institute announced it will host an exclusive preview party for those who just can't wait for the upcoming superheroes exhibit, "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes," to open Saturday, April 13.

The adults-only event will take place the night before, on April 12, and feature early access to the exhibits, a panel with creative talent from Marvel Comics, photo ops on the red carpet with Spider-Man and Black Panther, live aerial dance performances, a DJ and cash bar.

In addition to getting to be one of the first to see the Marvel exhibit, another big perk is getting to hear from Marvel Comics' editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, who will join the stage with comic book writers/editors Annie Nocenti ("Daredevil," "Typhoid Mary," "Spider-Man") and Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man," "The Avengers").

The preview party will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the panel taking place at 7 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. Exhibit entry times will be 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets to attend are $45 and can be purchased here.

Friday, April 12

6-10 p.m. | $45 ($35 for museum members)

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



