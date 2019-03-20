More Events:

March 20, 2019

Franklin Institute hosting exclusive preview party for new Marvel exhibit

Be one of the first to view the costumes, props and original art in 'Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Doctor Strange Mirror Dimension at Marvel exhibit Christine Mitchell/Museum of Pop Culture

You are now entering the Mirror Dimension.

The Franklin Institute announced it will host an exclusive preview party for those who just can't wait for the upcoming superheroes exhibit, "Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes," to open Saturday, April 13.

The adults-only event will take place the night before, on April 12, and feature early access to the exhibits, a panel with creative talent from Marvel Comics, photo ops on the red carpet with Spider-Man and Black Panther, live aerial dance performances, a DJ and cash bar.

RELATED: Parks on Tap announces when the traveling beer garden will return | Parkway Central Library opening 41,000 square feet of new space

In addition to getting to be one of the first to see the Marvel exhibit, another big perk is getting to hear from Marvel Comics' editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, who will join the stage with comic book writers/editors Annie Nocenti ("Daredevil," "Typhoid Mary," "Spider-Man") and Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man," "The Avengers").

The preview party will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the panel taking place at 7 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. Exhibit entry times will be 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets to attend are $45 and can be purchased here.

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" Exclusive Preview Party

Friday, April 12
6-10 p.m. | $45 ($35 for museum members)
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

