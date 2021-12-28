More Health:

December 28, 2021

Mayo Clinic's new online diet program emphasizes sustainable lifestyle changes

The 72-year-old plan has been updated with more options and a new interactive digital platform

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Diet
New Mayo Clinic Diet Program Courtesy/The Mayo Clinic

One of the main features of the Mayo Clinic's new digital diet program is the habit optimizer, which helps members make more permanent changes to their behaviors.

The Mayo Clinic has launched its revamped diet program just in time for all those weight-loss New Year's resolutions.

The nonprofit medical center's original 72-year-old plan – which consistently ranks on the U.S. News & World Report Best Diet lists – has been updated with more diet options and a new interactive digital platform.

The program still encourages consuming healthy foods such as whole grains, lean sources of protein, and fresh fruits and vegetables. However, it now includes more options like vegetarian, Mediterranean, high protein and healthy keto diets.

The new plan is designed to help members reshape their lifestyles by taking a more holistic approach. The platform, from Digital Wellness, provides tools and trackers to encourage the adopting of healthy new habits and breaking the old, unhealthy ones.

Research shows that new habits are more likely to stick if you do them daily, commit to them for at least a month and have a strong support network.

Dr. Donald D. Hensrud, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, said the new plan includes a focus on the psychological aspects of weight management.

"The new Mayo Clinic Diet Assessment assesses a participant's diet mindset and gives them positive reassurance and mental support as they undertake a lifestyle change that, for many, can be very, very challenging," he said.

One of the main features of the new digital platform is the habit optimizer, which helps members make more permanent changes to their behaviors. Members of the program have unlimited access to a private Facebook Group for additional support. 

Members also have access to equipment-free workouts and tools to log meals, exercise, measurements and body weights. The team of weight-loss experts at the Mayo Clinic – which includes medical doctors, registered dietitians and psychologists – also have provided a library of educational content to help members understand what healthy weight-loss really is.

The initial program, which teaches the principles of healthy weight loss, is a 12-week course. The cost to join is $49.99 a month or $39.99 a month for three months. There are also a 6- and 12-month plans available.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Diet Philadelphia Lifestyle Habits

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - young man wearing headset and play computer video games online

How too much gaming can negatively impact your health
Purchased - A woman breastfeeding her child

The benefits and challenges of breastfeeding for new parents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 16
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants_112821_usat

Personal Finance

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Investigations

Former SEPTA police officer charged with excessive use of Taser on unruly bus rider
Floyd Whitaker SEPTA Police

Health News

The biggest health trends of 2022, from gut health to sound healing
2022 health trends

TV

'The Bachelor' contestants include Penn physician, South Jersey entrepreneur
The Bachelor contestants

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved