Mayo Clinic's new online diet program emphasizes sustainable lifestyle changes

The Mayo Clinic has launched its revamped diet program just in time for all those weight-loss New Year's resolutions.

The nonprofit medical center's original 72-year-old plan – which consistently ranks on the U.S. News & World Report Best Diet lists – has been updated with more diet options and a new interactive digital platform.

The program still encourages consuming healthy foods such as whole grains, lean sources of protein, and fresh fruits and vegetables. However, it now includes more options like vegetarian, Mediterranean, high protein and healthy keto diets.

The new plan is designed to help members reshape their lifestyles by taking a more holistic approach. The platform, from Digital Wellness, provides tools and trackers to encourage the adopting of healthy new habits and breaking the old, unhealthy ones.

Research shows that new habits are more likely to stick if you do them daily, commit to them for at least a month and have a strong support network.

Dr. Donald D. Hensrud, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, said the new plan includes a focus on the psychological aspects of weight management.

"The new Mayo Clinic Diet Assessment assesses a participant's diet mindset and gives them positive reassurance and mental support as they undertake a lifestyle change that, for many, can be very, very challenging," he said.

One of the main features of the new digital platform is the habit optimizer, which helps members make more permanent changes to their behaviors. Members of the program have unlimited access to a private Facebook Group for additional support.

Members also have access to equipment-free workouts and tools to log meals, exercise, measurements and body weights. The team of weight-loss experts at the Mayo Clinic – which includes medical doctors, registered dietitians and psychologists – also have provided a library of educational content to help members understand what healthy weight-loss really is.

The initial program, which teaches the principles of healthy weight loss, is a 12-week course. The cost to join is $49.99 a month or $39.99 a month for three months. There are also a 6- and 12-month plans available.