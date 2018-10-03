More Culture:

October 03, 2018

McFadden’s at Citizens Bank Park is holding a going away party on Sunday

The stadium complex staple will go out with a big Eagles game on the docket

By Adam Hermann
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Just last week, the McFadden’s at Citizens Bank Park announced in an Instagram post that it would be closing in “the near future,” while specifying it would be open for the Philadelphia Eagles’ big-time matchup with the Vikings on Oct. 7. 

As it turns out, Oct. 7 will be the restaurant and saloon’s final day of business. McFadden’s announced its going-away party on Instagram on Wednesday, inviting patrons to “come help us bid farewell to a Philadelphia legend” with "one more drink":

The restaurant will have a limited menu, and will open at 11 a.m. – 5 1/2 hours before the Eagles take on the Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

It also looks like Bryen O’Boyle of Philly band Mr. Greengenes will be playing live music at the event before the Eagles game starts.

If the scene down at the Linc is anything like it was when the Vikings came to town in January, it should be quite a Sunday.

McFadden’s Ballpark opened in March of 2004.

