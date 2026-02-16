More Health:

February 16, 2026

Possible measles exposure reported at Philadelphia International Airport

People who were in Terminal E on Thursday are advised to monitor for symptoms until March 5, health officials say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Measles
measles exposure Philly airport Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

An person with measles traveled through the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, health officials say. People who aren't protected against the virus are advised to monitor for symptoms until March 5. The photo above is a file shot.

A possible measles exposure occurred last week at Philadelphia International Airport, city health officials said. 

A person with measles traveled through Terminal E on Thursday between 1:35 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., health officials said. Anyone who was present in the terminal at that time is encouraged to check their vaccination status and monitor for possible symptoms.

MORE: Vast majority of baby food products are ultra-processed, study finds

"We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles," Health Commissioner Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement. "We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles. Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the risk of travel-related measles cases remains."

The city did not release information about where the person was traveling to and from.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when people cough, sneeze or talk. People who aren't vaccinated or immune can contract the virus up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room. For some, it can lead to pneumonia, brain infection or death.

People who are not immune or vaccinated should keep an eye out for symptoms through March 5, health officials said. Early symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, rash and red, watery eyes. People who believe they might be infected should stay home, contact their doctors and notify their local or state health departments. 

People are considered protected against measles if they have had two does of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, were born before 1957 or have lab tests confirming they once had measles. The two-dose MMR vaccine is available at most pharmacies and health care facilities. Children under 5, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems are considered most at-risk of measles complications. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Measles Philadelphia Illness Philadelphia International Airport Infectious Disease

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

man sitting on a yoga mat at home, writing in a notebook after a workout

The power of routine and the role of micro habits
Purchased - Person sitting on the couch bored

Why boredom might actually be good for your brain

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly gets state funding to put up 'No Stopping signs' along bike lanes

Bike Lane Law

Real Estate

The 2026 home lending landscape

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

Women's Health

Worrying about aging doesn't help — it actually may speed up the process

Women Aging Anxiety

Movies

Philly studio is producing Bob Saget documentary

Bob Saget Documentary

Conventions

AC Boat Show returns with hundreds of boats and hands-on demos

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved