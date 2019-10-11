More Health:

October 11, 2019

Pennsylvania ACLU sues to allow people on probation to use medical marijuana

A new Lebanon County policy instructs individuals under court supervision to stop medical marijuana within 30 days

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Alternative Medicine Medical Marijuana
ACLU Medical Marijuana lebanon county Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Pennsylvania branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class-action lawsuit this week, challenging a court policy in Lebanon County prohibiting people on probation from using medical marijuana.

The Pennsylvania branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class-action lawsuit this week, challenging a court policy in Lebanon County prohibiting people on probation from using medical marijuana.

Lebanon County adopted the new medical marijuana policy last month, according to the complaint filed in court by the ACLU, which specifies that all individuals under court supervision who use medical marijuana "have 30 days to discontinue use." The policy went into effect Oct. 1, according to the complaint filed by the ACLU

The ACLU argues that the policy is illegal under Pennsylvania law, and specifically under the Medical Marijuana Act passed in 2016. The complaint lists three individuals as petitioners, and identifies at least 60 other individuals who are under a form of community supervision and are registered medical marijuana patients.

"The legislature could have explicitly exempted individuals under court supervision from the protections of the (Medical Marijuana) Act, but it did not do so," the suit says. "More than 60 people with serious medical issues in Lebanon County must now decide whether to discontinue their lawful use of a medical treatment that safely and effectively alleviates their serious medical conditions, or risk revocation of their probation and possible incarceration. It is a choice between risking severe health consequences and going to jail."

One of the petitioners in the suit is Melissa Gass, 41, a mother of five who suffers from epilepsy-induced seizures, and has also been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression, according to the suit.

Epilepsy, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder are all explicitly listed on the Pennsylvania Department of Health's list of approved serious medical conditions for medical marijuana patients.

The medical marijuana oil that Gass uses, according to the suit, stops her seizures in a matter of seconds, and allows her to stop using other medications. Because of Lebanon County's new medical marijuana policy, the suit claims, Gass stopped using medical marijuana for a two-week period, during which she suffered 20 seizures.

"Lebanon County is endangering our clients’ well-being," Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said in a release. "Medical marijuana gives our clients’ their lives back and helps them manage their daily challenges."

According to the ACLU, six other counties in Pennsylvania consider medical marijuana use a violation of probation and other community supervision. Those are: Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Lycoming, and Northampton.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Alternative Medicine Medical Marijuana Lebanon County Drugs Lawsuits Marijuana Courts Probation Pennsylvania Philadelphia ACLU

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Weekend

Roundup of things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13
Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved