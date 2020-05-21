More Events:

May 21, 2020

Philly Dance Fitness hosting three virtual classes on Memorial Day

The price is $12 for access to the online workouts

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Dance Fitness will livestream three workouts on Memorial Day. The classes will be at 11 am., noon and 5 p.m. A pass to access all three is $12.

On Memorial Day, switch up your usual at-home workout.

Philly Dance Fitness will livestream three classes. A $12 pass, which can be purchased online, grants access to the trio.

The first workout is "House Party Fitness" at 11 a.m., then at noon it's time for "Jazz Fusion."

After the back-to-back classes, there's a long break until the next one. Maybe use that time to head outside and enjoy the sunshine, whether that means grilling in the backyard, taking a walk through the neighborhood or just relaxing on the porch.

At 5 p.m. the final class, "Dance Party Boot Camp," kicks off online.

If you enjoy the holiday lineup, Philly Dance Fitness offers tons of other virtual dance workouts. The unlimited week pass is $25 and includes access to livestream classes for seven days from date of purchase.

