May 07, 2024

The 2024 Met Gala had no shortage of stars with Philly ties

Sabrina Carpenter, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Ben Simmons all appeared on the green and white carpet Monday night.

By Michaela Althouse
Sabrina Carpenter Met Gala Matt Crossick/PA Images; Alamy Images; Sipa USA

Montgomery County native Sabrina Carpenter appeared at the 2024 Met Gala in an Oscar de la Renta gown. She was among several celebrity guests with ties to the Philadelphia region.

Every year, stars and celebrities spend the first Monday in May with hairdressers, makeup artists and stylists in preparation of the annual Met Gala in New York City.

The dress code for this year's event was "The Garden of Time." It coincided with the opening of Metropolitan Museum of Art's new exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," on famous fashion looks too fragile to wear. The Met Gala serves as a fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute. 

A number of stars with ties to the Philadelphia region were on the guest list, including singer Sabrina Carpenter, basketball star Ben Simmons and actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph dressed head to toe in couture. Two of them, actor Colman Domingo and actress Amanda Seyfried, even earned nods in Vogue's best dressed list

Here's what they each wore:

Simmons, the maligned former 76ers player, sported a plaid-on-plaid suit by Thom Browne and a clock briefcase to match the event's theme.

Seyfried glittered in a silver Prada gown with a headpiece and jewelry from Chaumet. Seyfried, who was born in Allentown, recently went on a ride-along with Philly police as part of her preparation for her role in an upcoming TV show based on a Temple University professor's book. 

Randolph, who won an  Oscar earlier this year, made an appearance in a Zac Posen gown made of Gap denim. The Mt. Airy native is in talks for a role in a new movie about Pharrell Williams. 

Domingo hit the carpet in a cream Willy Charvarria suit featuring a cape and floral embellishment, our newsroom's favorite look of the night. Domingo, who grew up in Philly, is set to star in a Michael Jackson biopic and a Nat King Cole movie musical

"Barbie" actress Hari Nef, who was born in Philadelphia, styled a sequined white dress with a large bow detail from H&M. 

Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff appeared in a Simone Rocha suit with floral details. 

Carpenter, who spent her early years in Bucks and Montgomery counties, wore a floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown. 

Michaela Althouse
